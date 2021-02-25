ECP nullifies by-election in NA-75 Daska, orders re-polling on March 18

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has nullified by-election in NA-75 Daska and ordered to conduct re-polling in the entire constituency on March 18.
While announcing the reserved verdict, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja declared that the by-poll in the constituency was not fair and transparent.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawyer Salman Akram Raja had asked the commission to allow him to submit additional documents and proofs but the bench rejected his appeal and remarked, “You have already completed your arguments in the previous hearing.”
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that the election commission can hold investigation over halting voting process in the constituency but, the inquiry trial is the mandate of Election Tribunal.
The returning officer had recommended to hold re-voting in 14 polling stations in the constituency while the PML-N had demanded re-elections in the entire constituency.
It is to be mentioned here that the returning officer in NA-75 Daska had withheld the by-polls results in NA-75 Daska due to violence and alleged vote fraud. The results will now be announced by the ECP after proper inquiry.
According to the unofficial results of 337 polling stations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar (97,588 votes) was leading Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Asjad Malhi (94,541 votes). However, results of 23 polling stations were delayed.
The returning officer had expressed doubts over the results of 20 polling stations in the preliminary report.
While responding to the move, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had demanded re-election in NA-75 constituency in Daska and said that after stealing flour, sugar, electricity and vote, the entire polling officials were also whisked away. “The polling officials had no answer when they were asked where they were at the time of violence,” she said.
Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Daska defeated those who tried to steal the votes.
Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised PTI candidate to ask ECP for re-poll in 20 polling stations of NA-75 Daska, by-elections and said that we have always struggled for fair and free elections.
He said opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election adding that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections because we want transparency.
