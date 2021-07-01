What's new

ECP issues notice to CM Buzdar over contradiction in assets

1625164861043.png


Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over contradiction in assets, reported 24News HD TV channel.

Sources said that the CM had already submitted his reply to the ECP and submitted all the required documents in this regard. They said that the ECP had issued notice to Usman Buzdar over contradiction in inherited assets. There is a contradiction in FBR returns as well as ECP returns, the sources said.

Good. But did ECP ever bothered asking court convicts and absconders such as members of Sharif family? Asif Zardari ?
 
