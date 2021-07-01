ECP issues notice to CM Buzdar over contradiction in assets Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over contradiction in assets, reported 24News HD TV channel.

Punjab CM Buzdar, poor man owns huge property, assets: ECP documents reveal Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns 10 immovable properties worth Rs 35 million and a 14-kanal bungalow in Taunsa Sharif along with four

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over contradiction in assets, reported 24News HD TV channel.Sources said that the CM had already submitted his reply to the ECP and submitted all the required documents in this regard. They said that the ECP had issued notice to Usman Buzdar over contradiction in inherited assets. There is a contradiction in FBR returns as well as ECP returns, the sources said.