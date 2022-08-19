ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad, Fawad The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Asad Umer, and Fawad Chaudhry,

According to details, the ECP has issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudry and ordered them to report themselves or via an attorney to the ECP to submit their answer to the notice on August 30.Earlier on August 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing into disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over the Toshakhana gifts scandal till August 22.A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the reference. Petitioner Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and govt lawyer Khalid Ishaq Advocate appeared before the ECP.The assistant counsel of Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said he [Zafar] could not appear before due to a busy schedule, so the hearing should be adjourned. He also said that Imran Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly.Established in 1974, Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.