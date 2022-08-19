What's new

ECP Issues Contempt Notices to Imran Khan, Asad, Fawad

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,740
19
25,872
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1660922268323.png

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Asad Umer, and Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudry and ordered them to report themselves or via an attorney to the ECP to submit their answer to the notice on August 30.

Earlier on August 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing into disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over the Toshakhana gifts scandal till August 22.

A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the reference. Petitioner Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and govt lawyer Khalid Ishaq Advocate appeared before the ECP.

Also Read: ECP reserves verdict over PML-Q intra-party election

The assistant counsel of Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said he [Zafar] could not appear before due to a busy schedule, so the hearing should be adjourned. He also said that Imran Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly.

What is the Toshakhana?

Established in 1974, Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.
arynews.tv

ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad, Fawad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Asad Umer, and Fawad Chaudhry,
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Reference shows Imran Khan took most items from Toshakhana for free
2
Replies
24
Views
541
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana gifts: ECP directs petitioners to provide copies of disqualification reference to PTI’s lawyers
Replies
7
Views
196
IceCold
I
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP summons Khan as FIA opens probe into prohibited funding
Replies
4
Views
157
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM sends Toshakhana reference against ex-PM to ECP
Replies
14
Views
290
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FAZLUR REHMAN CALLS FOR PTI BAN, IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION
2
Replies
29
Views
744
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom