ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, sources

Khan wasted soo much time I am saying this since July... he and Pakistanis can't get anything from this gala sara system. The entire state is hijacked by criminals, gangsters in uniform, and traitors. Its a status quo more precisely nexus of evils. The opportunists and beneficiaries of this system won't allow you to mess up anything. Khan got massive support and power after ousting from power. Unfortunately, instead of utilizing that support smartly he kept busy at the backdoor with these criminals and ended up wasting so much time. You can't blame them jinhonay aap ke g***** pe laat mari aap unhe se dailog karnay may lagay what you were trying to get with those backdoor meetings?



Imran wasted not only time but exhausted his supporters too. He failed to manage and called a reasonable amount of crowd that put Pindi under pressure. And that was clearly evident of the downfall of his narrative and support by in large. Yes, he still maintains the popularity but not as he got btw April - Jun.



You won't maintain such popularity and support all the time. You have to play your cards smartly. Imran changed my perception of him. I thought he is smart enough to utilize that but he miserably failed. Now I don't see in the next 20+ years anyone could challenging a corrupt military establishment like this with such support. bang bang!