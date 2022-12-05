What's new

ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,414
19
28,129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ex-premier was disqualified in Toshakhana reference
1670268938644.png

The Election Commission of Pakistan has formally initiated proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Sources said that ex-prime minister was disqualified from his Mianwali seat in the Toshakhana reference against him.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict read.
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
The election body has sent a notice for the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of PTI, sources said.


Sources said that the ECP will hear the case on December 13.
www.samaaenglish.tv

ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, sources

Ex-premier was disqualified in Toshakhana reference
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
880
2
1,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Even if you lot succeed in removing him out of your way via technical knockout or another, albeit successful, assassination attempt, know that by squandering this once in a century chance in the shape of Imran khan, the loss an IK supporter such as me suffers is no more than the loss a patwari suffers. But you mofos will always remember the man who sonned you, your entire cabal of corrupt leaders, and the untouchables with his absolute tenacity, mental fortitude and the sheer size of his balls.

Cuz right now, it's his world, and you are all just living in it.

Get rekt, patwari !!!


@SIPRA ,
@Areesh ,
@RescueRanger ,
@Olympus81
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,193
6
8,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Army control everything. Until, these is some revolution, army is not letting its 'control' get away. Army is, not literally, but 'raping' pakistanis day and night. Depriving the God-given rights everyday. What kind of protection is that?
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,833
-2
4,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Army/ISI is behind this, only way Pakistani awaam will get freedom from these pimps
is to drag them and give them out the Gaddafi treatment.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
10,570
52
23,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Khan wasted soo much time I am saying this since July... he and Pakistanis can't get anything from this gala sara system. The entire state is hijacked by criminals, gangsters in uniform, and traitors. Its a status quo more precisely nexus of evils. The opportunists and beneficiaries of this system won't allow you to mess up anything. Khan got massive support and power after ousting from power. Unfortunately, instead of utilizing that support smartly he kept busy at the backdoor with these criminals and ended up wasting so much time. You can't blame them jinhonay aap ke g***** pe laat mari aap unhe se dailog karnay may lagay what you were trying to get with those backdoor meetings?

Imran wasted not only time but exhausted his supporters too. He failed to manage and called a reasonable amount of crowd that put Pindi under pressure. And that was clearly evident of the downfall of his narrative and support by in large. Yes, he still maintains the popularity but not as he got btw April - Jun.

You won't maintain such popularity and support all the time. You have to play your cards smartly. Imran changed my perception of him. I thought he is smart enough to utilize that but he miserably failed. Now I don't see in the next 20+ years anyone could challenging a corrupt military establishment like this with such support. bang bang!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan's disqualification: 'Criminal case to be filed on ECP orders
Replies
6
Views
154
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Commission has authority to disqualify lawmakers, ECP says in detailed verdict on Toshakhana
2
Replies
18
Views
432
farok84
farok84
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP to announce disqualification verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran on Friday
Replies
8
Views
161
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan should be disqualified like Nawaz Sharif, says SAPM Irfan Qadir
Replies
0
Views
117
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana Reference on Tuesday
2
Replies
16
Views
476
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom