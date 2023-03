AZADPAKISTAN2009 said: Just wondering what meaning does the March 23rd hold tomorrow ?

Considering the abusive note ECP has released today in Opposition of that Declaration Click to expand...

Yes, to echo, what is the purpose now of March 23rd , army showing off toys which will never be used, and which they will not have the guts or technical ability to use.. just to impress the public and get praise… wah wah Hamari fauj kitnee takatwaar hai..