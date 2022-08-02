What's new

ECP finds PTI guilty of accepting prohibited funds

Another strike on PTI. Unable to provide 13 account information. Show cause notice issue to PTI by ECP.

The foreign funding allegation is dropped.

The example of foreign funding, JUIF received funds directly from Gaddafi/Libyan govt.


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ruled that PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and issued a show-cause notice to the party.

The commission announced the verdict in a case filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar which had been pending since November 14, 2014. The verdict, which was reserved on June 21, was expected at 10am but was delayed by almost half-an-hour.

On Tuesday, the three-member ECP bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja also ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It said that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 13 hidden.

The ECP decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received. The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “misdeclaration” with the commission.

The security in Islamabad’s ‘red zone’ was put on high alert ahead of the ECP’s verdict. It has been decided to deploy 1,000 police personnel in the area, and the anti-riot force will also remain in the red zone. Unrelated persons will not be able to enter the Red zone.

As time for the verdict drew closer, footage broadcast on television showed Islamabad police with riot shields standing outside the building as staffers can be seen unrolling spools of concertina wire.
 
