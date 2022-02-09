What's new

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified PTI Senator Faisal Vawda as a member of the National Assembly over alleged concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the NA election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections.

The ECP has also directed Vawda to return the salary and other benefits he had received as an MNA, according to the report.

The ECP had reserved its judgement on petitions seeking Vawda's disqualification on Dec 23 last year. The ECP bench had during the last hearing given Vawda the last chance to defend himself and explain his position.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified PTI Senator Faisal Vawda as a lawmaker over alleged concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections.
The ECP also directed Vawda to return within two months the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and parliamentarian. It also withdrew the notification declaring Vawda's victory on a Senate seat in polls held last year.
The vote Vawda had cast in the Senate polls held on March 10 as a member of the National Assembly was also "invalid", according to the short order announced by the chief election commissioner.
The ECP said Vawda had submitted a "false affidavit" with his nomination papers.
The ECP had reserved its judgement on petitions seeking Vawda's disqualification on Dec 23 last year. The ECP bench had during the last hearing given Vawda the last chance to defend himself and explain his position.

Dual nationality​

The News reported in January 2020 that Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to the ECP to contest the 2018 general elections. Vawda submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved by the election body a week later on June 18, the report said. However, the PTI MNA applied for the renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days after the fact on June 22, 2018, the report revealed.
Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Mian Faisal and Mian Asif Mehmood subsequently filed petitions in the ECP on January 21, 2020, seeking Vawda's disqualification. A citizen, Dost Ali, also filed a similar petition in 2020 challenging Vawda's election as a member of the National Assembly. The petition stated that when Vawda filed his nomination papers for contesting elections, he held dual nationality as he was a US citizen as well.
A petition was also submitted to the Islamabad High Court seeking Vawda's disqualification. The court had directed the PTI leader to submit a reply.
Despite the issuance of several notices, he did not respond to the petition. In March 2021, Vawda resigned as an MNA on being elected as a senator and his lawyer contended that a dual nationality case against the lawmaker was "not valid now".
However, the IHC held him responsible for submitting a false affidavit regarding his nationality and directed the ECP to proceed against him under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution that deals with disqualification.
In November, the senator filed a petition with the IHC seeking to stay proceedings of the ECP in his disqualification case but the court rejected the appeal.
During the last hearing, Vawda's counsel, Barrister Moeed, had submitted the senator's birth certificate to the ECP, stating that his client was born in California and was a US citizen by birth.
The ECP judgement comes at a time when political temperatures are high in the country and the opposition parties are gearing up for a decisive movement against the present set-up under the PTI, both inside and outside parliament. Political experts believe that the ECP judgement would definitely have an impact on the country's future political scenario.

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case​

The ECP also declares him ineligible for holding the seat of a senator​


By Web Desk
February 09, 2022



PTI leader Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference in Islamabad. -File photo
PTI leader Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference in Islamabad. -File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared PTI's Senator Faisal Vawda disqualified in a case related to his dual nationality.
A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict, which was reserved on December 23.

In its judgment, the ECP observed that Faisal Vawda had submitted a wrong affidavit at the time of at the time of filing his election nomination papers in 2018.
Read More: A minister who was American when filed nomination papers
The ECP also declared him ineligible for holding the seat of a senator and ordered to withdraw the notification appointing him as Senator.
Vawda can approach the Supreme Court against the verdict, said the ECP.
Earlier on December 23, the ECP had reserved its judgment on a petition seeking disqualification of Vawda for concealing his dual nationality at the time of filing his election nomination papers in 2018.
An ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had reserved its ruling after the complainant — PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail — completed his arguments.
During the last hearing, Qadir Khan Mandokhail and Faisal Vawda had appeared before an ECP bench. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had asked Mandokhail whether he wanted to present more documents or give additional arguments.
Mandokhail had said it was the 30th hearing of the case but he could not get the answers to his questions. The PPP leader had said, "ECP has been issuing warnings for the last one-and-a-half years."
On this, Raja had said that the ECP will decide the case it gets the answers or not.
Mandokhail was of the view that Faisal Vawda had held US nationality at the time of filing his election nomination papers. He had said that the concerned RO was not punished as he had rejected his papers instead of disqualifying Vawda.
The PPP leader had said that Vawda had falsely declared in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality. The PTI leader had concealed his dual nationalityy during the scrutiny of his nomination papers, said Mandokhail.
Vawda's counsel, however, had rejected the allegations, saying that his client never applied for another country's nationality. He had said Vawda was born in the US and that his client had cancelled his American passport.
As per the NADRA's record, Vawda's US citizenship had been seized on May 29, 2018, his counsel had said.
The chief election commissioner had inquired whether NADRA could issue a certificate that says an individual is a Pakistani citizen and not that of any other country.
"How can NADRA know this? We will look into this matter," the chief election commissioner had said.
After hearing the arguments of both sides, the ECP had reserved its verdict in Vawda’s disqualification case.

The case

Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi's NA-249 constituency.
In January this year, an investigative report published in The News had revealed that Vawda may have committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality.
According to The News, Vawda was in possession of a United States passport at the time he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018. The minister remained an American national even at the time the scrutiny of his nomination papers were completed.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a past judgment has categorically ruled that candidates who hold dual nationality are supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.
The same judgment has previously led to the disqualification of various lawmakers, notable among whom Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators Saadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar.

The vote Vawda had cast in the Senate polls held on March 10 as a member of the National Assembly was also "invalid", according to the short order announced by the chief election commissioner.

If that vote of March 10 is declared "invalid", so why not for the SBP Bill??

Three out of four members of ECP were appointed by PTI government.
 
faisal varwa is not thwt important anymore. If we lost tareen and yet pti won then vadwa is nothing close to it.
 
Factual Summary

Vadwa submitted papers to return his American nationality 4 days after he submitted papers to stand in the election.

There is no evidence that he was a foreign national at the time he was sworn into Parliament.

He did however break ECP rules and lied on his paperwork.
 
He concealed his dual nationality in nomination papers which was later revealed through an investigation report of Geo reporter Fakhar Durrani. He lied on oath and proven to be lair.

