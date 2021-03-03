ECP could reject Shehryar Afridi's vote after he signs ballot paper

ISLAMABAD – In hotly contested elections of the Senate, vote of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shehryar Afridi could be rejected after he signed the ballot paper.



Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a second ballot paper to former President Asif Ali Zardari after his first ballot got wasted.



Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked the commission to issue him another ballot paper as due to his hand tremors he made a mistake on his first one.



It is pertinent to mention here that polling for Senate elections is underway in Parliament House as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. 11 Senators from Punjab has been elected unopposed.



In the federal capital, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of (PPP) are vying for the general seat whilst for the women seat, Fauzia Arshad of PTI and Farzana Kausar of PML-N are in the field.



Twenty five candidates are in the field for twelve seats of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twenty six from Balochistan and seventeen from Sindh province.



It merits a mention here that fifty-two senators in the house of 100 are set to retire on 11th of this month after completion of their six-year term.