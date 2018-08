ECP completes initial probe in RTS fiasco

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed its initial probe into the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) during the recent general elections.According to the sources, the application called the RTS mobile application has been held primarily responsible for the failure of the whole system.According to the investigation, the system stopped working on more than 50,000 polling stations on election day, while the application got struck at many polling stations where mobile and the internet service was available.Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court formed tribunals to hear the petitions filed by candidates of the general elections.The tribunals were formed after LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali’s approval. A total of nine judges have been appointed to hear the election-related petitions. The principal seats in the tribunal will be taken by Justice Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh, Justice Tariq Abbasi, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal.Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Mujahid Mustakeem Ahmed and Justice Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed from the LHC’s Multan bench would hear the cases there. The Rawalpindi election tribunal will be run by Justice Mirza Waqas while Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti would be serving as the election tribunal in Bahawalpur.With additional input from News Desk