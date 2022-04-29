What's new

ECP BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS

AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,982
-2
8,064
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

ECP BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS​




Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Print
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.
As per details, the Election Commission has issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics. The ministries have been urged to share the results of the seventh census held in the country by December 31, 2022.
Sources said that after the census, it is constitutionally mandatory to conduct new delimitations before the election as per new census results. After the delimitation, the voter lists will be reviewed.

Unmute
Read more: FRESH ELECTIONS: ECP ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE OF DELIMITATION FOR NA, PAS

Shortage of funds

During a high-level session, the ECP officials expressed concerns over the shortage of funds that is hindering the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.
The commission is also facing a shortage of funds for holding general elections. The ECP officials said that important constitutional and legal tasks for the said elections are being affected due to the funds shortage.
The ECP spokesperson said that the hurdles created for LG polls are also tantamount to the violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. The commission decided to apprise the Supreme Court’s registrar regarding the situation.
arynews.tv

ECP begins preparations for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,766
7
26,321
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
AZ1 said:

ECP BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS​




Share
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Print
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.
As per details, the Election Commission has issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics. The ministries have been urged to share the results of the seventh census held in the country by December 31, 2022.
Sources said that after the census, it is constitutionally mandatory to conduct new delimitations before the election as per new census results. After the delimitation, the voter lists will be reviewed.

Unmute
Read more: FRESH ELECTIONS: ECP ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE OF DELIMITATION FOR NA, PAS

Shortage of funds

During a high-level session, the ECP officials expressed concerns over the shortage of funds that is hindering the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.
The commission is also facing a shortage of funds for holding general elections. The ECP officials said that important constitutional and legal tasks for the said elections are being affected due to the funds shortage.
The ECP spokesperson said that the hurdles created for LG polls are also tantamount to the violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. The commission decided to apprise the Supreme Court’s registrar regarding the situation.
arynews.tv

ECP begins preparations for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Elections in 2023? 🤣🤣🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
general elections may not be possible before May 2023 ,ECP indicates
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
1K
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP DECIDES TO HOLD LG POLLS IN PUNJAB IN APRIL 2022: SOURCES
Replies
2
Views
263
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Dera mayor polls: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur brother
Replies
7
Views
564
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: GEO report
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Things will be clear once ECP announces decision about PTI's foreign funding case: Bilawal
Replies
3
Views
366
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom