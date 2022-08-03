What's new

ECP , be aware I have just donated again to PTI

To Whom it may Concern:

Pathetic excuse for commissioner , Election commission Pakistan , Doob Maro
And if it pisses you off good because I have donated again as a Pakistani to PTI and Honorable Imran Khan

The fight against corrupt Mafia enhancers like you will be done till the last breath


Due to your incompetence , Millions of Pakistanis overseas
were deined our EVM voting rights even after sustaining the economy thru our Donation for last 10 years

You had 1 Job to organize election in 90 days and you could not even do that
You are a pathetic excuse for a institute
 
