ECP , be aware I have just donated again to PTI

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
To Whom it may Concern:
Pathetic excuse for commissioner , Election commission Pakistan , Doob Maro
And if it pisses you off good because I have donated again as a Pakistani to PTI and Honorable Imran Khan
The fight against corrupt Mafia enhancers like you will be done till the last breath
Due to your incompetence , Millions of Pakistanis overseas
were deined our EVM voting rights even after sustaining the economy thru our Donation for last 10 years
You had 1 Job to organize election in 90 days and you could not even do that
You are a pathetic excuse for a institute
