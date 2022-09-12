ECP announces by-elections on four vacant NA, Punjab Assembly seats It also reviewed IHC’s decision to suspend notifications of 11 PTI MNAs resignations

It also reviewed IHC’s decision to suspend notifications of 11 PTI MNAs resignationsDuring the meeting on Monday regarding the by-polls on vacant seats, the commission decided that it will conduct by-polls on October 9 on four vacant NA and Punjab Assembly seats.Three of the vacant seats on which the elections will be held are of Punjab Assembly: PP-209, PP-241, and PP139.NA-157 Multan, which fell vacant in July after Zain Qureshi –son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi – forfeited it after he was elected on a provincial constituency in Multan, is the lone National Assembly seat on which by-elections will be held.The meeting also emphasized to ensure the presence of security forces during by-polls.The commission also reviewed the decision of the Islamabad High Court to suspend the ECP and National Assembly secretariat’s notifications about the resignations and denotification of 11 PTI MNAs approved by speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.