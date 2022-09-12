What's new

ECP announces by-elections on four vacant NA, Punjab Assembly seats

It also reviewed IHC’s decision to suspend notifications of 11 PTI MNAs resignations
The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced by-elections on four vacant seats of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting on Monday regarding the by-polls on vacant seats, the commission decided that it will conduct by-polls on October 9 on four vacant NA and Punjab Assembly seats.

Three of the vacant seats on which the elections will be held are of Punjab Assembly: PP-209, PP-241, and PP139.


NA-157 Multan, which fell vacant in July after Zain Qureshi –son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi – forfeited it after he was elected on a provincial constituency in Multan, is the lone National Assembly seat on which by-elections will be held.

The meeting also emphasized to ensure the presence of security forces during by-polls.

The commission also reviewed the decision of the Islamabad High Court to suspend the ECP and National Assembly secretariat’s notifications about the resignations and denotification of 11 PTI MNAs approved by speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
ECP to hold by-polls on eight NA seats on 16th Oct

ECP to hold by-polls on eight NA seats on 16th Oct

ECP to hold by-polls on eight NA seats on 16th Oct
14 September,2022 08:01 pm
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to hold by-polls on eight seats of National Assembly on the 16th October instead of earlier announced date of 9th October.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The change in the election date has been made due to the possibility of Eid Miland un Nabi (SAW) on the 9th October.

The by polls will be held on NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi Karachi.

The Election Commission also mulled over the conduct of second phase of local government elections in Sindh province. It was decided that polling on all the districts of Karachi Division will be held on the 23rd of next month.
