Ecotechnic Dictatorship is Our Last Hope of Averting Collapse

jamahir said:



This is what I have been generally posting for thousands of times. Green Communism where human needs and cities meld into harmony with Nature. Please do note my signature. Though this need not be a fantasy. It can be reality.



@Goenitz @fitpOsitive @ps3linux @Hamartia Antidote @Markandeya @Naofumi @-=virus=- @Chhatrapati Somehow my eyes zoomed onto above section from the huge text.This is what I have been generally posting for thousands of times. Green Communism where human needs and cities meld into harmony with Nature. Please do note my signature. Though this need not be a fantasy. It can be reality. @Joe Shearer others Click to expand...

Whole write up is a bit of a read, maybe some other time ? ... only read the intro but I don't like the taxonomy.. "green communism" ? wtf ..let humanity evolve (or devolve) organically, which is to say.. let's not force these collective systems on people so we may one day enter a state of chrysalis and emerge as happy beautiful butterflies or rise from the ashes like a phoenix.but, for what's real and tangible in today's world... can you not see the vulture capitalism and greed and evil driving today's so called "green" revolution.they're laughing at us so hard.. they think so lowly of us that they literally put up a retarded teenager as the face of their global campaign.. this green shite is BS, communism is also BS.