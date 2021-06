Ecotechnic Dictatorship is Our Last Hope of Averting Collapse

The SC said: Or am I underestimating the capability of markets and technology to overcome the restrictions posed by finite resources and the laws of thermodynamics? Click to expand...

The SC said: What are the chances of effecting a "sustainable retreat" before it is too late and energy shortages and climate chaos destroy industrial civilization?

Interesting.Some say oil production peaked in 1980? @niaz (you can enlighten us) I will say if you are talking about a society where technology is at the forefront then do you not think humans will find better ways to extract the fossil fuels which may delay the peak oil further.One also need to look at a few countries where there has been no exploration done due to instability. So there could be more fossil fuel to be found in these areas?What about the Nuclear Energy and renewables? Would we not have enough to replace the base load by the time oil run out?Edit: I am more worried about fresh water/food scarcity. Not sure how to overcome this together with having unpredictable weather.I don't think humans are retreating. China and India (almost 2.6 billion people) are yet to match per capita consumption to western societies and you can imagine the rate of consumption is just going to increase for now.