Economy, Yaraneh and Iranian protests

1390 ( 2010 ) === > 1 Liter gasoline = 10,000 Rial =||||= 1$ = 12,000 Rials ===> so in 2010 , 1 Litr Benzine was about 0.8 ~ 0.85 $ !!!!!!



1397 ( 2018 ) === > 1 Liter gasoline = 10,000 Rial =||||= 1$ = 50,000 Rials





so , thanks to Islamic Republic , our money lost 4/5 its value in past 7 years Click to expand...

I didn't get it why you want to hit me .4/5 is a little bit too harsh .I believe in these matters data of our American friends is more accurate ( apart from their propaganda stuff ) and recently president Trump said our people are 15% poorer compared to 2009 .Main reason of supporters of keeping petrol/gasoline price low/steady is that : "steady price of petrol/gasoline/gas will bring in more foreign investments" . but 4 years of Mr Ruhani's government shown this assumption is wrong that even they asked for 50% increase in price of petrol ( from 10000 rial to 15000 ) and their own guys in parliament rejected it !This low price of petrol is very attractive to certain group of investors ( I agree with their logic ) BUT at what cost ? Our car makers produce their inefficient cars without feeling threat( their cars selling hot in our market while they can't inter international market due to same problem .Our public transport systems are at least 2 decade behind developed countries . the lower price of gasoline/petrol goes it will become more attractive for smugglers and at the end it will hurting our economy and our government! instead of helping it .This asking for higher price of petrol/gasoline was right move by Ruhani's government ( and admission of their fault )