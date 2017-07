Economy to look good in the new GDP base year count

The government has decided to introduce a new base year to calculate the country's gross domestic product GDP from the next fiscal year. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics BBS is working to calculate GDP under the newly decided baseline of the fiscal year 2015-16 by Ministry of Planning.

Once measured according to the new base, BBS officials said the size of country’s GDP and per capita income will gone up, Daily Sun’s sister daily Kaler Kantho reports on Saturday.

The changes in size of the real GDP will be mainly due to the inclusion of some new sectors in the calculation and price changes between the two periods. In Bangladesh the practice was to revise GDP base year in every 10 years. In 2013 the base year was changed from 1995-96 to 2005-06.

The new base will include 6 new sectors in the basket to make the new GDP series based on total 21 sectors. In the last two years BBS surveyed about new and emerging sectors, said the officials.





But the BBS officials are not confident about availability of credible data especially household information for this immediate past fiscal and preferred another ‘stable’ period of 2010-11 as new base year.

Planning minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, ‘We’ll consult with all stakeholders before finalizing the new base year.’ New sectors which have emerged in last two years, like Mobile Banking, need to be included in the GDP count, he said.