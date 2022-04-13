What's new

Economy performance from 2018/2022

Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2019
214
0
267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Korea, Republic Of
Overall performance of economy 3 years and 8 months

Current account deficit
2018. 20 billion USD
2022. 01 billion USD

Foreign reserves

2018. 09 billion USD
2022. 22 billion USD

Tax collection
2018. 3770 billion Rs
2022. 6100 (first time in Pakistan)

F. Remittances
2018. 19 billion USD
2022. 31

Exports
2018 total. 20 billion USD
2022 only textiles
31 billion USD
IT exports 5 billion USD
Total volume of economy
2018. 3500 billion Rs
2022. 6500

Debt to GDP ratio
2018. 70%
2022. 65% (First time decrease in the history of Pakistan)

Job Creation
5.8 million job created in last 3 years and confessed by Mr. Miftah Ismael

BISP
2018. 1.2 billion Rs
Ehsaas
2023. 3.6 billion Rs
Low cost housing
Sehat card
Kisan card
Mazoor card
Rashan card
Interest free loans
Ehsaas scholarships
Worth Rs 38 billion
Environment:
10 Billion trees
Tourism
10 Dams ( after more than 50 years)
21 universities
Colleges in hundreds
31 hospitals

A huge saving in roads construction and electricity projects

Other achievements

Establishment of Rehmatul lilaalaameen authority

Seerat university
Islamophobia
Seerat chairs
Ph D in seerat annabee
Teaching of Qura'an in educational institutions
Single curriculum

The big objection:
Loans/debts
2018. 25 trillion
2022. 43 trillion
Increase. 18 trillion:
Detail-
Due to devalue 6 TRI
Payment of interest of previously taken loans 9 trillion
Cash reserve 6 trillion

Net effect-
18-(6+9+6)=-3
(Ho sakta ha patwarion ko samjh aa hi jaey)

Industrial zones but
Independent foreign policy

Still a lot is to be mentioned
Pakistan Zaindabad 🇵🇰🇵🇰

Correct me if i quoted anything wrong..i would love to be corrected especially from PTI critics
 
Last edited:
Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2019
214
0
267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Korea, Republic Of
I got this from an PTI critic.

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
You're not wrong. The Pak establishment has made a wrong move. Now, they've to return from it ASAP...
Click to expand...
Thank you but i wanted a fair comparison and if wanted to be corrected if i have mentioned something wrong
 

Attachments

  • IMG-20220413-WA0050.jpg
    IMG-20220413-WA0050.jpg
    196.1 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Economic Meltdown despite Mounting Debt
Replies
3
Views
454
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zibago
$31bn exports, $32bn remittances and Rs6trn revenue likely in full 2021-22: Govt expects 5pc growth in 2HFY22
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
3K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
vi-va
40 things PM Narendra Modi has promised to achieve by 2022
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
R
Digital Transactions in Pakistan Soared 30% to $500 Billion in Fiscal Year 2020-21
Replies
2
Views
382
RangeMaster
RangeMaster
R
Pakistan Economy "Not in a Good Place"? Atif Mian's Gloom Justified?
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom