Economy performance from 2018/2022

Overall performance of economy 3 years and 8 monthsCurrent account deficit2018. 20 billion USD2022. 01 billion USDForeign reserves2018. 09 billion USD2022. 22 billion USDTax collection2018. 3770 billion Rs2022. 6100 (first time in Pakistan)F. Remittances2018. 19 billion USD2022. 31Exports2018 total. 20 billion USD2022 only textiles31 billion USDIT exports 5 billion USDTotal volume of economy2018. 3500 billion Rs2022. 6500Debt to GDP ratio2018. 70%2022. 65% (First time decrease in the history of Pakistan)Job Creation5.8 million job created in last 3 years and confessed by Mr. Miftah IsmaelBISP2018. 1.2 billion RsEhsaas2023. 3.6 billion RsLow cost housingSehat cardKisan cardMazoor cardRashan cardInterest free loansEhsaas scholarshipsWorth Rs 38 billionEnvironment:10 Billion treesTourism10 Dams ( after more than 50 years)21 universitiesColleges in hundreds31 hospitalsA huge saving in roads construction and electricity projectsOther achievementsEstablishment of Rehmatul lilaalaameen authoritySeerat universityIslamophobiaSeerat chairsPh D in seerat annabeeTeaching of Qura'an in educational institutionsSingle curriculumThe big objection:Loans/debts2018. 25 trillion2022. 43 trillionIncrease. 18 trillion:Detail-Due to devalue 6 TRIPayment of interest of previously taken loans 9 trillionCash reserve 6 trillionNet effect-18-(6+9+6)=-3(Ho sakta ha patwarion ko samjh aa hi jaey)Industrial zones butIndependent foreign policyStill a lot is to be mentionedPakistan ZaindabadCorrect me if i quoted anything wrong..i would love to be corrected especially from PTI critics