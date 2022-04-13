Economy performance from 2018/2022

Tariq Habib Afridi
Overall performance of economy 3 years and 8 months
Current account deficit
2018. 20 billion USD
2022. 01 billion USD
Foreign reserves
2018. 09 billion USD
2022. 22 billion USD
Tax collection
2018. 3770 billion Rs
2022. 6100 (first time in Pakistan)
F. Remittances
2018. 19 billion USD
2022. 31
Exports
2018 total. 20 billion USD
2022 only textiles
31 billion USD
IT exports 5 billion USD
Total volume of economy
2018. 3500 billion Rs
2022. 6500
Debt to GDP ratio
2018. 70%
2022. 65% (First time decrease in the history of Pakistan)
Job Creation
5.8 million job created in last 3 years and confessed by Mr. Miftah Ismael
BISP
2018. 1.2 billion Rs
Ehsaas
2023. 3.6 billion Rs
Low cost housing
Sehat card
Kisan card
Mazoor card
Rashan card
Interest free loans
Ehsaas scholarships
Worth Rs 38 billion
Environment:
10 Billion trees
Tourism
10 Dams ( after more than 50 years)
21 universities
Colleges in hundreds
31 hospitals
A huge saving in roads construction and electricity projects
Other achievements
Establishment of Rehmatul lilaalaameen authority
Seerat university
Islamophobia
Seerat chairs
Ph D in seerat annabee
Teaching of Qura'an in educational institutions
Single curriculum
The big objection:
Loans/debts
2018. 25 trillion
2022. 43 trillion
Increase. 18 trillion:
Detail-
Due to devalue 6 TRI
Payment of interest of previously taken loans 9 trillion
Cash reserve 6 trillion
Net effect-
18-(6+9+6)=-3
(Ho sakta ha patwarion ko samjh aa hi jaey)
Industrial zones but
Independent foreign policy
Still a lot is to be mentioned
Pakistan Zaindabad
Correct me if i quoted anything wrong..i would love to be corrected especially from PTI critics
