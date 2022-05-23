Economy or military growth of Pakistan is important

The big mistake was made by the rulers of past focusing only to strength military without taking lessons from past.



Japan and Germans were at the peak in 40s as new super power of the world but vanished due to not giving importance to economy but creating huge military projects but both nations learned the military could not develop at the cost of economy so they changed and created huge ecnomicical projects investing in human capital industry which at the end generate money to fund military automatically



What they say today every one listens even china did it giving first half of portion it's focus on economy now they created huge military because they have money and influence to sell their products selling few jets and tanks here and there won't help economythis is why today Russia is suffering they are military power even tough they have half of world resources but their economy is nothing compare to Germany Japan.



Our military was given unnecessary divine power to influence themselves on everything in Pakistan from business to politics they run it like it or not



Huge chunk of our business eaten by them schools universities industries run by them this is why civilians can't run their business against them they are hitting common people pocket directly





Pakistan should understand huge powerfully military at the cost of economy is a treason in itself learn from Israel they are small military but they converted military in selling military hardware and directly state benefits not institution





Economy should be the only focus for next ten years if we achieve our goals in economy every one sell their weapons at our door step