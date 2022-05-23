What's new

Economy or military growth of Pakistan is important

Ecnomicical growth or military growth

  • Economy

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Military

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
The big mistake was made by the rulers of past focusing only to strength military without taking lessons from past.

Japan and Germans were at the peak in 40s as new super power of the world but vanished due to not giving importance to economy but creating huge military projects but both nations learned the military could not develop at the cost of economy so they changed and created huge ecnomicical projects investing in human capital industry which at the end generate money to fund military automatically

What they say today every one listens even china did it giving first half of portion it's focus on economy now they created huge military because they have money and influence to sell their products selling few jets and tanks here and there won't help economythis is why today Russia is suffering they are military power even tough they have half of world resources but their economy is nothing compare to Germany Japan.

Our military was given unnecessary divine power to influence themselves on everything in Pakistan from business to politics they run it like it or not

Huge chunk of our business eaten by them schools universities industries run by them this is why civilians can't run their business against them they are hitting common people pocket directly


Pakistan should understand huge powerfully military at the cost of economy is a treason in itself learn from Israel they are small military but they converted military in selling military hardware and directly state benefits not institution


Economy should be the only focus for next ten years if we achieve our goals in economy every one sell their weapons at our door step
 
The economy is more important, but what's the use of the economy if we can't defend the nation? So they both go hand to hand with each other.

Pakistan did focus on the economy in the 60s, 80s and 2000s, but we were always trapped with wars, internal conflicts and national security issues. For example, we can't say we will take care of the Taliban after 20 years if they are killing our people this year
 
We are facing worst crisis in history of Pakistan worst than in 1947 creation

Hopefully we now focus on only one goal economy economy economy only

Develop industry jobs give loans to civilians without any interest rate

China Israel Japan Germany are prime examples they faced worst too but they understood human capital investment is important

Our leaders don't have seriousness keep fighting each other for musical chair Imran Khan is not one who can take us out neither those sharifs zardaris

Hope we get a person who take all maters in his hand and ask institution to do their job which is described in constitution

No mafia should be spared controling population is a big task so resources match the number of people to be divided

Our nation is also a stupid one looks for showbaz type people without asking sensible question they run behind these polititions for one meal of biryani

Most of our citizens are illiterate which also caused us to be in this situation


Control economy population politics military and mafia things will definitely change
 

