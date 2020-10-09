What's new

Economy of Pakistan: China's Big Gamble?

Pak is the ultimate winner, and China knows it!

She liberated a half of the Indian occupied Kashmir within the 1st year of her birth.....

She successfully defended herself against the 7x larger Indian full frontal onslaught, supported by the almost entire world, a couple of times....

She got rid of the angry and hungry Bangals, who were a constant security threat sitting 1200 miles away, separated and instigated by India while being led by the traitors of the highest orders....

She materialized the defeat of the USSR in Afganistan....

She blasted nukes even though the Zionist Kissinger promised "a horrible example out of Pak".....

She precipitated the US defeat in Afganistan....

She's almost there to take on the 5th gen all-fronts (military, economy, media, politics, social, religious, educational etc.) WBT (war by terror) supported and instituted by the Imperialists of all sorts.....

She's given an "absolutely not" to join the anti-China coalition of the willing/unwilling....

She's taken the war into the heart of India as they're whole heartedly electing the Hindutva xenophobic (Nazi, Fascist-style) and genocidal (Khmer Rouge, Hutsi/Tutsi-style) terrorists to the absolute power for its promise to punish Pak and finish off the 250m strong Indian Muslims...

Etc...
 
What is wrong with TS.. Is he in his right mind or something.. That video is plain and simple propaganda against PK and intellectually bankrupt why even bother posting it here..

These fools have been saying the PK economy will collapse since the freaking 70s.. But guess what Pakistan is here stronger than ever.. A pipe dream that will forever shatter.. Than they began saying PK is resillent yada yada PK's economy was never going anywhere and if it were they should be more worried a hungry pakistan is 1-million times more dengerous than the other way around... If their economy was to fall it will only leave them with one option military:enjoy:

Just see for yourself how 250m heavily armed ppl will react once their economy falls and their is no food to eat... You want none of that believe me
 
in all videos western youtubers point out our debt to GDP, but how many among them have ever told that American debt to GPD is more than 108% and British debt to GDP is more than 103% and list goes on, pakistan can come out of this mess all it need political stability and persistent economic policies
 
