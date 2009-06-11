Economy Continues its Upward Trajectory as Trade Deficit Shrinks by 22%

I am glad to note that our exports of Telecommunication & IT Services have done very well during the period Jul-Sep of this Financial Year (FY). The exports have grown by 41 percent to USD 444 million as compared to USD 315 million in the corresponding period in the last FY. This has been made possible by excellent entrepreneurship of our IT professional. I urge them to market their services aggressively and if they face hurdles, they should inform the MOC so that these can be resolved.