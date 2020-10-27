Economy and nationalism in a Covid-free China

China is emerging stronger from its Covid-19 outbreak but runs the rising risk of overheating nationalist fires

China is moving from strength to strength after suppressing its Covid-19 outbreak. Image: Facebook

Economy and nationalism in a Covid-free China Covid was supposed to be China’s Chernobyl moment, the 1986 nuclear power plant accident that hastened the fall of the USSR, and now conversely could become America’s Sputnik moment, the 1957 launc…