Economists point out myths and facts about Pakistan’s defence budget

–Govt to spend only 17.7pc on defence-related activities in FY21

–Army to get 47.6pc of the total defence budget of Rs1.28tr



“In budget 2020-21, ‘Defence Affairs and Services’ has been allocated Rs1,289 billion out of the total budgetary expenses of Rs7,295 billion. What this means is that defence comprises 17.67 per cent of the total expenses and 82.33 per cent of all government expenses are non-defence related,” he explained.

“In the 60s, Pakistan Army’s budget as a percentage of total expenditures hovered around 30 per cent. In budget 2020-21, Pakistan Army’s budget as a percentage of total expenditures has come down to 8 per cent,” Saleem said.

He stated that the fourth myth is that Pakistan has a large military. “There are at least 64 countries in the world who have more military personnel on a per capita basis than does Pakistan,” he said.

For him, the sixth myth is that the military’s commercial undertakings are a burden on our economy.



“Fauji Fertilizer is one of the highest taxpayers in Pakistan. In 2019, Fauji Fertilizer paid a wholesome Rs42 billion in taxes and duties. Fauji Cement deposits around Rs10 billion a year in the treasury on account of income taxes, excise duty and sales tax,” he said.



Saleem maintained that it is also a fact that Pakistan Armed Forces are the sixth largest in the world but our expenses on a per soldier basis are the lowest. “The US spends $392,000 per soldier, Saudi Arabia $371,000, India $42,000, Iran $23,000 and Pakistan $12,500 per soldier,” he claimed.

“All armed officers pay their utility bills with no exception whatsoever but judges of higher courts get tax-free benefits of electricity and petrol, including tax-free cash judicial allowance,” Dr Haq pointed out.

He said that all officers of armed forces having taxable income pay income tax that is deducted at source for all ranks. If official residence is allotted, house rent is deducted from officers or all forces, he added.



He further said that Army Welfare Trust (AWT) as a commercial organisation is self-governing and generates funds through various businesses, and then deposits taxes in the government’s treasury.



