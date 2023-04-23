The recent article published by Economist, which suggests that they have hired writers supporting the PDM government in Pakistan on the agenda of the British and international establishment.

Economist, being one of the leading newspaper in world. has recently published an article which has stirred controversy among the masses. The article highlights the stance of Pakistanis turning against their army, and as a result, the military has been provoked by the international establishment against the Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Upon reviewing the article, it becomes evident that the language used is Indian or Pakistani English, and the article gives a clear indication that the international establishment is trying to influence the Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munir, against Imran Khan. As he was supposed to BE retire before the retirement of his predecessor, General Bajwa.

Moreover, the article fails to recognize that demanding elections is a legal and confidential right.The article in question supports the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and their agenda of international establishment, despite their failure to comply with the constitutional norms of the country. The PDM government has been accused of not being ready for elections, which is a clear violation of democratic practices.