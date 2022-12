Waging a war on another nation’s economy is one of the most effective ways to both end a war and to even prevent one from starting in the first place. Join us today as we explore the remarkable impact that economic warfare has had on world history, and its quiet potential to cripple entire armies. 0:45 - Chapter 1 - Starvation 4:35 - Chapter 2 - Sanctions 12:30 - Chapter 3 - WWII