What's new

Economic Survey: Pakistanis Consuming More Calories, Fruits and Vegetables

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,048
67
7,880
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Economic Survey: Pakistanis Consuming More Calories, Fruits and Vegetables

Pakistanis are eating more and healthier foods, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22. Per capita average daily calorie intak...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistanis are eating more and healthier foods, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22. Per capita average daily calorie intake in Pakistan has jumped to 2,735 calories in FY 2021-22 from 2,457 calories in 2019-20. The biggest contributor to it is the per capita consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables which soared from 53.6 Kg to 68.3 Kg. Under former Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan succeeded in achieving these nutritional improvements in spite of surging global food prices amid the Covid19 pandemic.

Pakistan Per Capita Daily Calorie Consumption. Source: Economic Surveys of Pakistan


The trend of higher per capita daily calorie consumption has continued since the 1950s. It has risen from about 2,078 in 1949-50 to 2,400 in 2001-02 and 2735 in 2021-22. The per capita per day protein intake in grams increased from 63 to 67 to about 75 during these years. Health experts recommend that women consume at least 1,200 calories a day, and men consume at least 1,500 calories a day, says Harvard Health Publishing.

The latest edition of the Economic Survey of Pakistan estimates that per capita calories come from the annual per capita consumption of 164.7 Kg of cereals, 7.3 Kg of pulses (daal), 28.3 Kg of sugar, 168.8 liters of milk, 22.5 Kg of meat, 2.9 Kg of fish, 8.1 dozen eggs, 14.5 Kg of ghee (cooking oil) and 68.3 Kg of fruits and vegetables. Pakistan's economy grew 5.97% and agriculture outputs increased a record 4.4% in FY 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey.

The minimum recommended food basket in Pakistan is made up of basic food items (cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, edible oils and sugar) to provide 2150 kcal and 60gram protein/day per capita. The cost of food basket per capita per month, calculated on the

The state of Pakistan's social sector is not as dire as the headlines suggest. There are good reasons for optimism. Key indicators show that nutrition and health in Pakistan are improving but such improvements need to be accelerated.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Pakistan's Expected Demographic Dividend

Pakistan's Social Sector

World Bank: Pakistan Reduced Poverty, Grew Economy During Covid19 Pandemic

Surging Global Food Prices Amid Covid Pandemic

Pakistan's Balance of Payments Crisis

Panama Leaks in Pakistan

Olive Revolution in Pakistan"

Nay Pakistan Sehat Card: A Giant Step Toward Universal Healthcare

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Effectiveness as Crisis Leader

India in Crisis: Unemployment and Hunger Persists After Waves of Covid

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network



www.southasiainvestor.com

Economic Survey: Pakistanis Consuming More Calories, Fruits and Vegetables

Pakistanis are eating more and healthier foods, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22. Per capita average daily calorie intak...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

R
Has Bangladesh Really Left India and Pakistan Behind in Per Capita Income?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
109
Views
9K
Indos
Indos
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Food inflation spiked during outgoing year
Replies
0
Views
210
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Consumer confidence declines one-fifth on high inflation: Report
Replies
8
Views
428
Zibago
Zibago
Chakar The Great
World Pulses Day 2022: Pakistan's Daal Consumption in Sharp Decline
Replies
1
Views
374
SaadH
S
R
World Pulses Day 2022: Pakistan's Daal Consumption in Sharp Decline
Replies
1
Views
272
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom