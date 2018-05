Economic report: The secret behind Egypt's success in achieving the highest industrial growth in the world in two years ​

Two experts in the economy attributed Egypt to the highest industrial growth in the world during the past two years, among other factors, the most important of which is the expansion of infrastructure for industrial investment and the expansion of support areas for heavy and energy-intensive industries.



The Minister of Industry and Trade, Tariq Qabeel, said on Saturday that Egypt had the highest industrial growth rate in the world from April 2016 to April 2018, from 17% to + 40% , According to the Economist.