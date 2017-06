Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt released coordinated statements, announcing breaking of diplomatic ties with the tiny-yet-wealthy peninsular nation of Qatar. They cut air, sea and land links and ordered Qatari officials and nationals stationed in their countries to return home.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the measures “unjustified” in a statement and said the decision to sever ties was a violation of the country’s sovereignty, and “based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact.”The move is a reflection of long-running frustrations with the Qataris, who the Saudis and Emiratis claim are supporting terrorist groups as well as being far too cordial with Iran, their regional archival. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the measures “unjustified” in a statement and said the decision to sever ties was a violation of the country’s sovereignty, and “based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact.”Read more: Gulf crisis ties global soccer governance into knots Gulf crisis and ramifications for PakistanA complicated and uncertain state of affairs is playing out, with far-reaching stakes — Qatar, after all, is home to a crucial forward base for the U.S. Central Command saw this as a key moment after Trump’s visit to bring Qatar to heel. The crisis of Gulf is a concern for the entire Islamic world but it entails some serious economic political ramifications for Pakistan if deepened. Keeping in mind Pakistan’s strong ties with Saudi Arabia Pakistan has always maintained neutral ties with the Gulf States at the time of disputes.Pakistan relations with the Gulf States have generally been good and exceptionally good with UAE and Saudi Arabia due to a major source of remittances and the trend has shown an upward trend. Pakistan appears unlikely to face any immediate and sizable economic impact because of the diplomatic blockade of Qatar by Saudi-led Arab nations.Thus Pakistan has to go through a tightrope in the situation like Qatar and Saudi Arabia amid the crisis. GENEVA, (Pakistan Point News – 14th June 2017 ) – The UN human rights chief said Wednesday he was alarmed by the possible impact of the diplomatic isolation of Qatar, warning it could lead to widespread suffering among ordinary people.Saudi Arabia and its key allies have led to air, sea and land blockade. Cutting ties with Qatar has placed Pakistan in a very difficult situation. Pakistan relations with the Gulf States have generally been good and exceptionally good with UAE and Saudi Arabia due to a major source of remittances and the trend has shown an upward trend. Pakistan appears unlikely to face any immediate and sizable economic impact because of the diplomatic blockade of Qatar by Saudi-led Arab nations.Read more: Gulf crisis: A cash cow for the United States? Pakistan commercial ties with Qatar aren’t that strong as with Other Gulf states the present Government has also hoped that it could send more Pakistani workers to Qatar as it prepared to host the soccer world cup in 2022. Though Pakistan is unlikely to wade Gulf Crisis it could pose challenges to the policy makers.Last year Pakistani government unanimously turned down the request to contribute troops announced that they were suspending air, sea, and land transport with Qatar, while Qatari citizens are required to return home within two weeks. Pakistan’s exports to Qatar have maintained a steady decline over the year from $79m in 2012 to $63m last year, accounting for less than 0.5pc of the country’s total exports. This is a fraction of more than $25bn Qatar spends a year on imports from the world.There has also been no effort on part of the government agencies or the private sector to ascertain if the Middle East tussle can open any business or trade opportunity for Pakistan — like Turkey and Iran appeared to be doing — as Qatar looks around to meet food requirements arising out of the Saudi blockade of its airspace and trade routes.There has been no effort to ascertain if the Middle East tussle can open any business or trade opportunity for Pakistan.This was apparent from a response from the federal ministries. Foreign Office Spokesman was unable to say if the Qatar situation could in any way affect Islamabad or if there was any concern for the possible loss of trade and jobs in Qatar, at present, or in the case of escalation of tension in the Middle East.At least, the relevant government agencies give an impression as if the situation was a non-issue. There has also been no effort on part of the government agencies or the private sector to ascertain if the Middle East tussle can open any business or trade opportunity for Pakistan — like Turkey and Iran appeared to be doing — as Qatar looks around to meet food requirements arising out of the Saudi blockade of its airspace and trade routes.