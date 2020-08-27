What's new

Economic growth during PML-N tenure: Detailed analysis

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,895
0
4,398
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
It is said that PMLN had such good economic progress with 5.8% growth and PTI government destroyed it. So instead of showing myself what the problems of that growth were, I have compiled what international newspapers and economic institutions were saying about this growth. Lets have a look,


IMF In Feb 2018, the IMF reported that the macroeconomic stability achieved in 2013-2016 has been eroded with high fiscal and external deficits. It recommended a flexible exchange rate and more fiscal tightening for a more inclusive and sustained growth in the future.

1622156909830.png





World Bank Nov 2017 In the Pakistan Development Update, the WB talked about how external and fiscal pressures are piling up and must be tackled for sustained growth. It also recommended a flexible dollar rate to maintain REER.



1622156936337.png
1622156945052.png




World Bank Oct 2018 Again this time the WB says that the twin deficits have grown further and tightening the imbalances is now inevitable and now the GDP growth will surely slow down. Yes WB had already projected.

1622156969015.png
1622156988476.png




ADB In a research paper published by ADB in 2019, the frequent boom bust cycles in Pakistan economy are discussed and it is said that in the current structure, a growth of above 3.8% will lead to macroeconomic imbalances and will thus be followed by an era of lower growth.

1622157027221.png
1622157034047.png
1622157040300.png




World Bank Pakistan @ 100 In this comprehensive strategy paper, the WB talks about Boom Bust Cycles and how this has a structural nature and previous govts. had focused on short term reforms and in 2018 again this cycle was repeated.


1622157065756.png




World Bank PEFA WB released a report in 2019 covering three FYs of PMLN govt. and downgraded performance in all areas. The best thing about this was Maryam Nawaz tweeted this to show failure of PTI govt. and had to delete it later xD

1622157094462.png
1622157102905.png



So this is getting monotonous now, so I will just be posting headlines from international institutions, newspapers and attaching links in the replies. Almost all sources cited high CAD, low foreign exchange reserves, overvalued currency as reason for economic disaster.
1622157128011.png


1622157135508.png





Some headlines talking about difficult economic times incoming. Notice the dates. The sources include New York Times, CSIS, The Diplomat, Lowy Institute, DW, CGDEV, MarketWatch, Bloomberg


1622157156980.png
1622157163139.png


1622157170131.png






So next time you talk about the high growth in PMLN era, talk about these facts too. Its easy to see everything in black and white and criticize the outlier indicators but it is important to jump into the reasons for the indicators.



Thank you.

Credit: https://twitter.com/mobeen_hameed
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

KeyBORED Warrior
The Pakistan Army’s Belt and Road Putsch: FOREIGN POLICY MAG
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
Champion_Usmani
Facts about public debt
Replies
3
Views
418
valkyr_96
V
That Guy
Final Budget speech 2013 (entire text)
Replies
3
Views
1K
mr42O
mr42O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom