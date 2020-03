Economic fallout of COVID-19 in Pakistan: People under poverty line may double to 125 million

The lingering pandemic COVID-19 is expected to have far reaching negative impact for Pakistan’s economy as the number of people living below the poverty line might get doubled going up to 125 million from existing figure of 50 to 60 million.



This starting disclosure was shared with international donors during high-level meeting convened by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan here at Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon.

The official sources confirmed to The News after the meeting that Dr Nadeem Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), think tank of Planning Commission, stated that the number of unemployed because of COVID-19 might be standing at 19 to 20 million.

the FBR estimated that the buoyancy in taxes would be affected negatively and the FBR might have to face further revenue loss in the range of Rs 300 billion to Rs 380 billion from March to June 2020.