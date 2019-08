Dont need to write volumes of mismanagement at the moment but the current state of affairs has hurt me to the core. I have never felt so depressed in my whole life spanning more than five decades. The State and the Govt seem clueless in steering the ship to its correct course. This economic crises is creating a lot of security issues as well with the belligerent enemy sensing a sinking titanic and taking advantages of the current situation. What can be more heartbreaking that all the big and small countries in SAARC will be ahead of us by 2020 in GDP growth. I seek a solution with collective wisdom and national unity and not witch hunting. Our Motherland belongs to the Govt and opposition alike,need to formulate a Charter of Economy at the earnest. The figures below need to improve drastically,1 year economic scorecard.

- growth rate 5.8% to 2.4%

- budget deficit highest ever 8.9%

- FDI -50%

- Inflation 4.5% to 10.3% and increasing

- Discount rate 5.75% to 13.25%

- Debt highest ever Rs 7.8 tr in 1 year

- Tax revenue shortfall highest ever Rs 600b

- Dev budget -50% cut

- PSX 14000 points down

- Dollar up 40%

I can go on and on , elders suggested the Govt of Yahya Khan was the worst in our history which lead to the dismemberment of Pakistan. To be fair the current indicators and sequences are not that far. Please wake up and direct all the media houses to devise programmes on economic uplift rather than constant mudslinging. House committees on economic affairs should be constituted immediately. All State institutions should remain in their domains for good. There may be more suggestions derived from collective wisdom. I request everyone to please try to wake up the powerful quarters before its too late.

