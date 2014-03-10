What's new

Economic Bloc (Pak-Turk-Afghan-Iran)

I really dont understand why there is no united economic bloc of Turkey, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan together with FTA's.



- lot of heavy industry (Turkey, Iran)
- lot of consumers (all together)
- lot of rocket science (Iran, Pakistan)
- lot of nuclair centrals (Iran, Pakistan)
- lot of agriculture (all together)
- lot of water (Turkey)
- lot of tourism (Turkey)
- lot of opium (Afghanistan, Iran)
- lot of construction firms (Turkey)
- lot of oil (Iran)
- lot of entertainment industry (Turkey, Iran, Pakistan)
- lot of steel (Turkey)

Imagine a highspeed-rail named 'Eastern Express' wich includes the line Istanbul-Tehran-Kabul-Islamabad.

Or jointly operations against insurgents and terrorist organisations (PKK, Mujahedin Kalq, PJAK, Taliban, TTP).

Our leaders and their cabinets are really clowns if they didnt think about this.
 
