Economic Bloc (Pak-Turk-Afghan-Iran)

I really dont understand why there is no united economic bloc of Turkey, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan together with FTA's.- lot of heavy industry (Turkey, Iran)- lot of consumers (all together)- lot of rocket science (Iran, Pakistan)- lot of nuclair centrals (Iran, Pakistan)- lot of agriculture (all together)- lot of water (Turkey)- lot of tourism (Turkey)- lot of opium (Afghanistan, Iran)- lot of construction firms (Turkey)- lot of oil (Iran)- lot of entertainment industry (Turkey, Iran, Pakistan)- lot of steel (Turkey)Imagine a highspeed-rail namedwich includes the line Istanbul-Tehran-Kabul-Islamabad.Or jointly operations against insurgents and terrorist organisations (PKK, Mujahedin Kalq, PJAK, Taliban, TTP).Our leaders and their cabinets are really clowns if they didnt think about this.