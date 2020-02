welcome to IMF induced shock economics



welcome to a devalued currency regime



welcome to moderately high inflation

time = 830pmday = saturdaylocation = Dha ph 1 main market , lahore-----------the usually busy and jam packed streets and parking lots were 60 -70 percent empty . many shops were shuttering down ( 830pm) sans some grocery stores and pharmacies .im living here for the last 12 years, i have never seen such 'dystpoia' of no activity , and that too on a Saturday night .i inquired from a shopkeeper and he replied , " sir there is no business, no sale , people are NOT spending anymore , we shut down early since there is no point to run the shop late and pay heavy elec bills "----------------------------------------------