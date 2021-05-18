Economic activities are gaining pace in Gwadar Port

Economic activities are gaining pace in Gwadar
Gwadar Port welcomes three cargo ships in the first week of June:
1. KEN SEA bulk cargo ship carrying 21,000 tons of chemical fertilisers
2. TEERA BHUM vessel with accumulated 16 40HQ containers
3. GAS YODLA freighter shipping 1,300 tons of LPG.
