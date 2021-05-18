What's new

Economic activities are gaining pace in Gwadar Port

Economic activities are gaining pace in Gwadar


Gwadar Port welcomes three cargo ships in the first week of June:

1. KEN SEA bulk cargo ship carrying 21,000 tons of chemical fertilisers
2. TEERA BHUM vessel with accumulated 16 40HQ containers
3. GAS YODLA freighter shipping 1,300 tons of LPG.



1623171605353.png





1623171626486.png




1623171650767.png
 
