ECOMMERCE SALES BY COUNTRY IN 2022​

ECOMMERCE SALES BY COUNTRY IN 2022In 2022, global ecommerce sales are expected to reach $5.7 trillion. This marks an increase of 9.7 percent from the previous year as the global ecommerce market continues to grow year after year.
But where is this growth coming from, and who are the largest contributors to the growing global ecommerce size? Here’s a breakdown of the global ecommerce market size by country in 2022.
Global ecommerce size ranked by countryA recent ranking of the ecommerce market size by country shows that China is set to continue reigning as the world’s largest ecommerce market in 2022. According to analysts’ calculations, the country is expected to generate $1.54 trillion in ecommerce sales this year—the only country to exceed the $1 trillion mark and by a significant margin.
Online sales in China are forecast to be two times the US ecommerce market size, which, in second place, is expected at $875 billion in 2022. China’s ecommerce revenue is quite remarkable, especially considering that it only surpassed the US as the world’s largest ecommerce market less than a decade ago.
Not only does China have the most considerable portion of global ecommerce size and sales, but it also has quite a dominant lead as the largest ecommerce market in the world. In fact, China’s 2022 ecommerce revenue is expected to be more than the combined revenue of the next five countries on the list comparing ecommerce market size by country.
After China and the US, next on the ranking of ecommerce market size by country is Japan. Total ecommerce revenue there is predicted at $241 billion. This is followed by two European countries, Germany and United Kingdom, which round out the top five with $148 billion and $143 billion, respectively.
South Korea follows in sixth place with $118 billion in expected ecommerce revenue. As the second most populous country in the world, India ranks next in seventh place with $97 billion.
Here are the remaining three on the list of the 10 countries with the highest expected ecommerce revenue in 2022:
- France: $96 billion
- Indonesia: $59 billion
- Canada: $59 billion
