ECNEC and CDWP approved several projects (mostly in least develop areas)

CDWP Projects

01- CDWP approved the project namely “Establishment of Cadet College Gwadar” with the total cost of Rs. 1,883.48 Million. The project aims at providing quality education to the residents of the area and students may come to an equal level with the students of the rest of the country.



02- The project namely “Establishment of Cardiology Unit & Burn / Trauma Unit at Cat-A DHQ Hospital Malakand at Batkhela under COVID-19 Responsive and other Natural Calamities Control Program” with total cost of Rs. 1,123.629 Million is granted approval. The objective of project is to facilitate communities to access quality skilled cardiac, burn and trauma care management services. It will provide high quality emergency services on latest scientific grounds to widely scattered population of low economic groups.



03- Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission presented the project namely “Upgradation of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Lahore (INMOL)” with total cost of Rs. 2060.737 Million. CDWP granted approval. The project is specifically designed to cater the needs of cancer patients with provision of whole range of diagnostic and therapeutic services under one roof. A state of art nuclear diagnostic facility is planned to be upgraded with procurement of LINAC, SPECT-CT, PET Scanner etc along with Cyclotron radiotherapy at INMOL hospital.



04- Another health project namely COVID19 Emergency Response and Ensuring Universal Health Coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory with total project cost of Rs.2,484.44 Million is also granted approval by the CDWP forum. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jehanzeb Khan further advised to prepare a separate project to monitor waste management of hospitals as there are serious health effects from public health standpoint if hospital waste is not handled properly. Dr.Khan said that all hospitals need to generate the waste management report and Environmental Protection Authority should have the mechanism to cross check and verify reports.

There should be a third party unit wise inspection mechanism as well for the project’s implementation.



05- Higher Education Commission presented the project titled “Strengthening of Islamia University of Bahawalpur and its Sub campuses”. The total cost of the project is Rs. 4180.296 Million. CDWP forum approved the project.



06- CDWP approved the project titled “Refurbishment & Modernization of Heavy Foundry & Forge Facility at HMC” with total project cost of Rs. 1,508.264 Million. The expected period of completion is 24 months. The project envisages balancing, modernization and replacement (BMR) of heavy foundry and forge facilities at Heavy Mechanical Complex by establishing modern infrastructure for enhanced productivity of capital goods, strategic products and commercial goods.

Some major activities include:

Universal recycling symbolModernization of Steel Making Area.

Universal recycling symbolRefurbishment of 3150 tons of Hydraulic Forging Press.

Universal recycling symbolUpgradation and automation of Ingot Heating Furnaces.

Universal recycling symbolInstallation of new Forging Manipulator with lifting capacity of 25 tons etc.



07- Ministry of Energy ( Petroleum Division) presented the project titled “Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) - Hiring of Consultancy Service (PC-II)” with total cost of Rs. 1,848.00 Million. CDWP forum approved the project under PPP mode.



08- Government of KP presented the project titled “Construction of Gravity Based Water Supply Schemes & Rehabilitation of Existing Infrastructure for Tehsil Matta to Kuza Bandai & Tehsil Khwazakhela to Charbagh” in Swat worth Rs.5,916.93 Million.

CDWP approved the project. The scope of the project includes construction of water treatment plant, 12 surface reservoirs each with 0.11 M Gallons, 2 water reservoirs at WTP of 1 M gallon, water supply pipes, construction of new road from Bagh Dheri Road to water treatment Plant etc.



09- CDWP approved the project titled “Construction of Khall Greater Water Supply Scheme District Lower Dir”. The total project cost is Rs. 852.516 Million. The project aims to provide filtered drinking water to major population clusters of Tehsil Khal and adjoining areas.



10- Another project presented by Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GilgitBaltistan namely “Integrated Water Supply System for Gilgit City“ with total cost of Rs.4318.610 Million was granted approval by CDWP. The project aims to provide good quality safe water for domestic, commercial and industrial purpose as per the guidelines of National Drinking Water Policy. The project is designed for 20 years with 21MGD storage to cater the demand of 465,000 population.



11- CDWP approved the project titled “FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP)” (Revised PC-1) with total cost of Rs. 6,078.057 Million. The project’s sources of financing include Asian Development Bank and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw through their ADP. The project aims to construct 4 small dams, enhance irrigation intensity and to save the existing lands from floods.

The command area of 4,203 hectares will also be developed under the project.



12- The project titled “Command Area Development Works of Kaitu Weir Irrigation and Power Project of Kurram Tangi Dam Project” with total cost of Rs. 2,946.526 Million is approved by CDWP. The project’s source of financing is soft loan from Government of Italy.



13- Construction of Shehzanik Dam in District Gwadar Southern Balchistan” worth Rs. 2630.29 million and

Construction of Sunni Gar Dam Project District Khuzdar Southern Balochistan” worth Rs. 4456.461 million were also approved by CDWP forum.









ECNEC Projects





01- ECNEC approved the Gomal Zam Multipurpose Project (2nd Revised PC-I) at the total cost of Rs. 25,928 million. The Forum also granted the Ex-Post Facto approval of the expenditures and financial closure of the project by relaxing the direction/ decision of the earlier meeting of ECNEC on 28-8-2013. The project is located on the Gomal River in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkwha. The main objective of the project is to harness flood water and provide assured irrigation water supply of 848 cusecs to irrigate 191,139 acres of land including 28,053 acres additional land which falls under the Waran Canal System and to generate 17.4 MW of electricity. WAPDA is responsible for the execution and implementation arrangement of the Project.



02- The COVID-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Program (Sindh Component) was approved at the total cost of Rs.20,822.046 million without any foreign exchange component. Department of Health, Government of Sindh will be responsible for sponsoring and executing the Program. The Project will be completed on equally shared financing basis by the Government of Sindh and the Federal government through PSDP. It is expected to be completed by the end of year 2023. The project envisages strengthening of provincial health system to effectively respond to the pandemic like situations at THQ and DHQ hospitals. ECNEC also decided that any escalation in the cost of the project will be borne by the provincial government.



03- ECNEC also gave approval to the 30 MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari (2nd Revised) at the total cost of Rs.16399.760 million. The Project is located on the left bank of Shayok River near Ghowari Village in District Ghnache in Gilgit Baltistan. The project is expected to be completed in 4 years.



04- The 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hazel, Gilgit was also approved by ECNEC at the revised PC-I cost of Rs.12,921.662 million. The project will be executed by Water and Power Department, Gilgit Baltistan.



05- The Rainee Canal Project (Phase-1: 110 KM), Revised PC-I was approved by ECNEC at the total cost of Rs.20, 533.836 million. WAPDA is responsible for the execution of the project which will irrigate 412,400 Acres in Phase I at a design discharge of 5500 cusecs in districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkar and Khairpur.



06- The Construction of Hoshab–Awaran–Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project; Section 2: Awaran-Naal, length: 168 Km was also approved by ECNEC at the rationalized cost of Rs. 32,244.82 million. National Highway Authority will be responsible for executing the project. The scope of work includes construction of bridges, box culverts, retaining walls/ toe walls, shoulders, along with drainage and allied works. The project is expected to complete in 42 months.



07- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project “Under PKHA Portfolio” was also approved by ECNEC at the Revised PC-I cost of Rs. 28,155.972 million. The location of the project is Khyber Pakhtunkwa Province, South, Central and Eastern Regions. The revised PC-I of the project envisages rehabilitation of 274 km of existing provincial highway network of Khyber Pakhtunkwa as compared to original scope of 214 Km. It is expected that the Project will complete by 2023. The Chair, while discussing the projects, directed Planning Commission to prioritize projects that are strategic in nature or can be completed in a shorter period of time to save the exchequer from cost over runs and unnecessary delays in the completion of projects.



08- The Feasibility and Dualization of Mardan-Swabi Road, Revised was also approved by ECNEC at the Revised PC-I cost of Rs.13,024.42 million. Communication and Works Department through Pakhtunkwa Highways Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa will be the executing agency of the project. The Project is expected to complete by 2022-2023.



09- Construction of Hyderabad- Sukkar (306 Km), 06 –Lane Divided, fenced motorway on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) Basis, Revised: was also approved by ECNEC at the revised PC-I cost of Rs. 191,471.074 million. The project is to be implemented on BOT –user-charge basis with provision of capital and operational VGF to improve the financial viability of the project. The project is expected to be completed in 30 months.



10- ECNEC also considered the summary for procurement of 600 Flat Container Bogie Wagons and forwarded the proposal to Public Private Partnership Board to develop a transaction structure on PPP basis.