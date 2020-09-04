EchoCare has started manufacturing home radar systems for monitoring the elderly

חברת EchoCare החלה לייצר מערכות מכ"ם לניטור חולי קורונה - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק המערכת מבוססת על שימוש במכ"ם UWB חודר-קירות, ונכנסת לשימוש בבתי חולים בישראל כדי לנטר מרחוק את המצב הנשימתי של חולי קורונהץ פותחה כדי לנטר מצב קשישים בלא שיידרשו לענוד אבזר ובלא לצלם אותם

EchoCare has started manufacturing home radar systems for monitoring the elderlySeptember 6, 2020The system is based on the use of a wall-penetrating UWB radar, and monitors the elderly person's condition without the need to wear an accessory and without taking a picture of it.EchoCare from the Ness Ziona Science Park has begun mass production of home radar systems that enable non-invasive monitoring of the elderly. Corona are hospitalized and reduce contact between them and the medical staff.Currently, the systems are being installed in Corona wards and inpatient wards at a hospital in Israel.Eco-Care was founded in 2015 by CEO Rafi Zach and by Dr. Yossi Kaufman, who was also one of the founders of Cyclo. The company received investments from the chief scientist, Elbit's incubator heater, Centrica Innovation (UK) and Lifeview (Australia), the Israeli reinforcement group and two other private investors. The company is currently in the process of raising capital to finance the transition to the commercial phase. In an interview with Techtime, Zach said that the company was established with the aim of providing a solution to the problem of monitoring the elderly. "All the solutions available on the market today are not acceptable in the home environment. They require wearing an accessory, or they are camera-based which intrude on its privacy and require the installation of several systems in all rooms of the home.Our solution allows you to cover the whole house with one accessory, and get an indication based on information coming from the sensor and an algorithm that learns the behavioral characteristics of the elderly. "The company has developed a UWB wide-range radar with very low power, which is mounted on the ceiling in one room. And monitor what is happening in the area of the apartment. The radar transmits signals at a very low power - one hundredth of the power of a Wi-Fi signal and one thousandth of the power of a cellular signal.The system continuously monitors the apartment and every few seconds produces a report of where the person is in the apartment, in what position, what movements he performs and what his breathing condition is. Artificial intelligence software receives these reports and performs a Cognitive Situation Analysis. The system develops patterns of behaviors such as walking, sleeping, collapsing and falling, and can distinguish for example between a person lying on the floor to watch TV and a sprawling person who has lost consciousness. Or another example: Suppose an elderly man fainted for a moment in the bathroom and was found lying on a floor. The system that he should not be on the floor in the bathroom, and produces an alert."In addition, the system is connected to our cloud so that we can perform through in-depth study to recognize phenomena and create patterns of patterns of additional conditions that we have not yet identified. For example, in many cases seniors fall immediately after getting out of bed. If we detect many such situations, we can An earlier pattern that led to the fall, and not just to respond to the fall itself. "How has the corona affected you?Zach: "The corona has changed our world. At the beginning of March, we were asked by Mapat to help find a solution in hospitals. The homes of the sick are troubled by the scenario where Corona patients are hospitalized in a moderate condition and suddenly suffer from deterioration to a serious condition. To prevent this phenomenon, the medical staff should perform their breath measurements at all hours. Today the only way to do this is to examine the movement of the chest. This exposes the team to infection, and they may miss the opportunity because sometimes the deterioration is very rapid.Our system monitors the patient non-stop and produces an immediate alert in the event of a deterioration in the patient's respiratory condition. The system is currently being installed in an increased respiratory treatment room at a medical center in Israel, and will soon enter two more centers. A monitoring system is currently installed above each bed. In the future we will be able to monitor all patients in the room using one system. The corona has created a situation where it is necessary to take a very large number of isolated people. This is an area that we did not intend to enter so quickly. "