The changes have been made to facilitate some foreign commercial banks, mainly Citi Bank, to invest in the government’s securities. These banks had also invested in the Egyptian government debt when SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir was the country head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Egypt.

The government has approved to cut withholding tax rate from 30% to 10% for non-resident companies having no permanent business establishment in Pakistan, being charged on the profit made on disposal of the securities,

The government remains the largest borrower due to a yawning budget deficit that in the last fiscal year hit a new record of Rs3.444 trillion. The IMF has already slapped a complete ban on the government’s borrowings from the central bank, which means all financing needs will be met by commercial banks and foreign companies.

The government has also approved to abolish the 100% penalty, which is meant for non-filers, on these foreign companies. These foreign companies will also be exempted from 0.6% banking transactions tax. The foreign companies will not be liable to pay advance income tax and these have been exempted from filing income tax returns.

The SBP governor has already taken an aggressive monetary stance by raising the key interest rates to 13.25%, which is 5.05% higher than the core inflation rate of August. The high interest rate is also meant to chase foreign money.

The experts have said that this move could further weaken people’s trust in local currency.

The ECC also approved payment of outstanding amount of Rs5.85 billion as gas subsidy to the fertiliser industry.

The ECC doled out the money to the fertiliser companies despite the fact that these firms have withheld billions of rupees of the government that they recovered from the farmers on account of GIDC but did not deposit in the kitty.

only for the industrial consumers

The proposal was that the federal government should pay this cost from the budget and should not burden the industrial consumers.