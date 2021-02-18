ECC likely to abolish Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills

ByThe Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet is likely to accord approval for the abolishment of the 10-paisa per unit Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills.In this regard, the ECC would meet under the chair of Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday to mull over an eight-point agenda.According to local media reports, the surcharge was added in the electricity bills for the construction of the Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Plant in 2008 and was being charged for over 2 years, even after the construction of the hydropower project in 2018.The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Parliament's sub-committee on energy have already recommended abolishing the surcharge.Additionally, the meeting would also approve a supplementary grant for the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) on the recommendation of the Ministry for IT and Telecom whereas the issue of paying dues owed by Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to a German company is likely to be solved with the payments likely to be approved.Moreover, the ECC would also mull over approval of communication support for the Ehsaas Programme and the formation of a committee to solve matters relating to excessive taxation in the telecom sector.