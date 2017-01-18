ECC approves double-digit increase in power, gas tariff

If OP Sahab had bothered to read the article he himself posted and not go by the misleading headline:





The per unit increase in power tariff is minimum 32 paisa (2%) for up to 200 units monthly consumers and maximum Rs2.63 per unit (17.2%) for commercial and industrial consumers.





Similarly, the gas prices have also been approved to increase by Rs50 per mmbtu for all consumers, except domestic and roti tandoor, which fall in the range of 3.9% to 14.8%. The increase would give the government additional revenues of Rs22 billion.



According to the Nepra determination, there could have been a price increase in tariff to the tune of Rs1.62/ kWh but the forum also decided to add subsidy to the price for the end consumers that comes to about Rs1.30/kWh and for the consumers of electricity up to 200 units will only be 32 paisa, the finance ministry said.