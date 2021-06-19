What's new

Ebrahim Raisi becomes Iran's 8th President

Three presidential candidates have congratulated rival Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Iran’s 2021 presidential election, although the Interior Ministry has yet to release the official results.

In separate messages on Saturday, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Nasser Hemmati, and Mohsen Rezaei conceded defeat and offered congratulations to fellow candidate Raeisi on winning the 2021 presidential election.

This is while all eyes are on the Interior Ministry, which is expected to release the results shortly.

Presidential candidate Raeisi receives congratulations from rivals on ‘election victory’

Three presidential candidates have congratulated rival Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Iran's 2021 presidential election, although the Interior Ministry has yet to release the official results.
