Eating Karachi - Ramadan Street food

We begin our #Ramadan adventure with a street food iftaar at Karachi’s iconic Burns Road. Pakoras, samosas, haleem, rabri, gulab jamun, nihari, charga, sajji and much more.


We go in search of the best Biryani in Karachi and also have an amazing special chicken dish.
#Biryani


Bundoo Khan has been selling chicken tikka since 1948. Their chicken tikka and seekh kebab is often regarded as the best in Pakistan and their restaurant, an institution. We visited to see if the chicken tikka is as delicious as it's famed to be.
#Tikka #Karachi #Food


We head out to some of Karachi's famed highway restaurants in search of the best Karahi.
#Karahis #Karachi #Cuisine
 
