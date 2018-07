What kind of stupid headline is that? And considering the article is about a community who are called rat catchers I doubt they frown upon eating rats. People all over world eat rats and for some it's a delicacy, Here is an article from BBC about it....The countries where rats are on the menuRats may not be currently on the menu of your favourite neighbourhood restaurant, but as we move into a more globalised world with more adventurous diners, it is not unreasonable to think that rodents could one day feature on Western menus more frequently. Just give it a try. You might like it. After all, for some, it is the most delicious meat they have ever tasted.