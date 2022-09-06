What's new

Eastmed pipeline to be completed by 2025, Eni executive says

Eastmed pipeline will be fully completed by 2025, Eni (ENI.MI) Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said on Tuesday during an event in Milan.

EastMed is a subsea pipeline designed to supply gas to Europe from the east Mediterranean via Israel, Greece and Cyprus worth 6 billion euros and which has been in planning for several years.

1662461145875.png


