Eastmed pipeline will be fully completed by 2025, Eni (ENI.MI) Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said on Tuesday during an event in Milan.
EastMed is a subsea pipeline designed to supply gas to Europe from the east Mediterranean via Israel, Greece and Cyprus worth 6 billion euros and which has been in planning for several years.
Eastmed pipeline to be completed by 2025, Eni executive says
