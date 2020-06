But to India's home audience, Modi has already said nothing is happening and PLA has not taken positions which India claims. So why even talk about it? Why have high level military talks three times if PLA has not taken Indian claims.



India either you stop claiming the lands we dispute or you fight for it. You have talked yourself as 2012 superpower and certainly is 10000x stronger than China right? So clearly you should be able to win the war so why is India not fighting? It fights so happily in Kashmir and commits atrocities on the people. It willingly fights Pakistan. When it comes to China which is so much weaker than India, how come it doesn't fight? Could it possibly be because Indians have been lying about anything and everything for a long time and many even if they don't believe those lies, they choose to spread them? Definitely the guy who talks about his abilities the loudest in the group and then quiet like a mouse when situation requires them to walk their talk.

