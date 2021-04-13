What's new

Easter Terror attack 2019: Radical cleric identified as the mastermind of the deadly terror attacks

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,487
-33
1,274
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Easter Terror attack 2019: Radical cleric identified as the mastermind of the deadly terror attacks




Colombo: A top Sri Lankan minister said on Tuesday that a radical cleric, who is now under detention, has been identified as the mastermind of the deadly Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of deadly blasts on April 21, 2019. As many as eight blasts occurred in and around the capital Colombo, as large groups gathered at churches for Easter. Three churches, St. Anthony's Shrine, St. Sebastian's church and Zion Church and three luxury hotels in the commercial capital, Colombo, were targeted in a series of coordinated Islamic terrorist suicide bombings. More than 300 people lost their lives in the attack and several were injured.

"Naufer Moulavi was the mastermind (of the Easter bombings)," Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera told reporters. Weerasekera said that the cleric was assisted by another person identified as Hajjul Akbar. He said 32 suspects have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder. Eight dossiers have been handed over to the Attorney General, he said, adding that another 75 suspects are under detention. The total number of suspects in the remand custody is 211, including the 32, who have been charged, he added.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,487
-33
1,274
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Radical Cleric Naufer Moulavi was the Mastermind of Deadly Easter Attack in 2019, Reveals Sri Lankan Govt







The Sri Lankan government has revealed the name and identity of the radical cleric who planned the deadly Easter attack in the country in 2019.

Sarath Weerasekera, Ministry of Public Security told the press, “Naufer Moulavi was the mastermind of the terror attack. He was assisted by Hajjul Akbar.”

Sri Lanka was rocked by coordinated multiple bomb blasts in and around capital Colombo on April 21, 2019.

There were large gatherings in churches for Easter celebrations. Christians were targeted.

As many as eight blasts happened in churches and hotels in Colombo.

More than 300 people had lost their lives, including 11 Indians.

Suicide bombers were used to trigger blasts inside the churches.

St. Anthony’s Shrine, Zion Church and St. Sebastian Church was attacked. The suicide bombers also targeted four luxury hotels in Colombo.

Total 211 suspects were arrested in a security crackdown. 32 have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Sri Lanka has about 10 per cent Muslim population. On many occasions, the government has expressed concern about the increasing security threat due to growing radicalisation.


Also read,


www.pgurus.com

Naufer Moulavi of National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS is identified as the mastermind behind Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka - PGurus

Naufer Moulavi identified as the mastermind behind the deadly Easter Sunday attacks in 2019
www.pgurus.com www.pgurus.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom