East Punjab: Three Muslims arrested in their home for cooking beef

H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
115
0
118
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Imagine the level of obsession from the members of a particularly vile and beastly community who had the police called upon these Muslims (the story about the radical Gau rakshak barging into their home is apparently untrue)

The people who called the police must have been neighbours or close enough with the victims to know what they are cooking. This is the level of neighborly spirit among people from this filthy community. One thinks back to 1984 when people of this community murdered their lifelong Sikh neighbours.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650179665150251009
 

