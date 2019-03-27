East Pakistan patriotic song in bangla

bluesky said: Mujib did not take preparations because he was hesitant to take the situation to an extent to make east Pakistan separated from the west. Moreover, he had experiences with military actions before. Moreover, he did not want a weak east Pakistan to be dominated by a strong India. I think his thinking was pragmatic. However, Yahya did the stupid thing.



Mujib might have thought they would shot a few bullets, put his party people and him in jail, and things will be as it was before. He gambled on this. It could also be that he wanted the military to stop anarchism and leave the stage for the civilian govt led by him that would replace Martial Law.



Mujib probably wanted an united Pakistan as it is, his party in power, but Yahya Khan to remain the President of the country. Note what he said about Yahya Khan in his March 6 speech. You have to read between lines. The dumb Yahya Khan either did not understand his motive or avoided it to keep power within himself that finally broke Pakistan into two.

But, do you think it was wise to arm-twisting India to intervene? We are still suffering from that arm-twisting. India is arm-twisting us and now we are trying to arm-twist China. Is such a country needed that depends upon other countries for its security?

Agree with everything above. Mujib was never for independence but for autonomy which was not a bad idea pre-Yahya. Yahya made separation inevitable. Yahya makes the strongest case study against the idea of military dictatorship ruling a country.Bhutto was an opportunistic snake.Yes it was.Bangladesh with all its problems is still the most stable and secure among all of India's neighbours except for China.It is also the least influenced by India (excepting China again). Yes you read that right.Let us analyse the situation of other neighbours of India:Pakistan -A strong and stable Pakistan is in our interest.I have love and respect for Pakistani people.However, it is an unfortunate reality that Pakistan is haunted by India 24/7 thanks to Kashmir.Pakistan govt is sacrificing wellbeing of its citizens to fund the military. Pakistani people are forced to put up with a greedy, corrupt and power hungry military, intelligence service and white elephant nukes.ISI's misadventures in Afghanistan has backfired terribly: Pakistani citizens who had joined the Mujahideen have returned and formed local terrorist groups, some of which are now receiving R&AW funding to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. These Mujahideen retunees are also spreading radicalism worldwide and taking Pakistan backward. All of this is hurting Pakistan's global reputation. Innocent Pakistanis are watched with suspicion wherever they go. Cricket teams refuse to visit Pakistan.Foreign investment is limited.One has to wonder whether so much sacrifice for Kashmir is worth it.Nepal - heavily dependent on India for jobs and supplies.Sri Lanka - Torn apart by LTTE. Racial tensions still strongly persist between Tamils and Sinhalese.Bhutan - Living under Indian mercy.Bangladesh is in a unique position where it is freely pursuing foreign relations with China and the West.it is heavily armed and economically bonded with the Chinese yet cannot be perceived as an outright enemy by India. All they can do is moan and cry about "Chinese expansionism".Other than for watersharing, we have no major disputes with India.All territorial and sea boundary disputes have been resolved.I am not going to count border killings as 99% of those shot by BSF are smugglers violating Indian border.Of course there are many deficiencies in our diplomacy with India as there is potential to extract a lot more out of them (access to Indian market, transit to Nepal and Bhutan, charging decent transit fees for using Bangladeshi ports, etc..) but with things as they stand we are in amuch stronger postion vis-a-vis India when compared to India's other neighbours except China.