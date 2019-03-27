What's new

East Pakistan patriotic song in bangla

peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
506
1
1,412
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Michael Corleone said:
Ok came across this and I’m kind of shocked because when you listen to this, you will think they’re talking about Bangladesh with Shonar references and sacrifices but this was made pre war, I reckon much before the political instability came in anyways enjoy
Click to expand...
I do not know Bengali, but sacrifices were made pre and post 1947, so the references to sacrifices would be regarding that period. We were together in that struggle, in which, Bengalis fought from the front.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
7,591
-5
6,798
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
peagle said:
I do not know Bengali, but sacrifices were made pre and post 1947, so the references to sacrifices would be regarding that period. We were together in that struggle, in which, Bengalis fought from the front.
Click to expand...
probably, i swear they could replace the word pakistan with bangladesh in this song and no one would bat an eye... it's lyrics are very patriotic. nicely written. more lovey dovey than wardrumming patriotism
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
506
1
1,412
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Michael Corleone said:
probably, i swear they could replace the word pakistan with bangladesh in this song and no one would bat an eye... it's lyrics are very patriotic. nicely written. more lovey dovey than wardrumming patriotism
Click to expand...
I suppose families fight, and we did fight, even though I was born after, it still pains me. It is nice to see things like this, I always wish the best for you guys and hope we will be close once again, each happy in his/her own house, but close.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,822
0
11,120
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Damn you, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto and Mujib. You all are equally guilty. There were chances to make compromise, but you gaddars went after dividing our people. BD people here will not like when I say, Biharis were bullied and killed a few weeks before 26th March in places like Syedpur, Parbatipur, Shantahar, Iswardi. I personally lived in these places and my friends attested to this.

The non-Bengalis were mostly employed in the Pakistan Eastern Railway, its related organs and there were thousands of other people in those places. Many were killed. Many Punjabi and Pathan EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) soldiers were also killed heinously by their Bengali colleagues. I have seen the picture of at least one decapitated head.

I do not know if Mujib instructed his Awami League goons to do so. But, there is no denying that he wanted a showdown initiated by Yahya Khan and the latter soundly fell in his trap. However, the PA revenge was disproportionate because PA troops killed innocent by-standers instead of catching/killing the perpetrators.

Yahya Khan did not even bother to meet and talk with Mujib when he was interned in the Layalpur Jail and Pakistan was divided into two because of lack of dialogue and mutual understanding.

Today we are independent Bangladeshi, but we were also independent Pakistani before the1971 war.
 
Last edited:
C

Cryptic_distortion

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 16, 2020
63
0
77
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
bluesky said:
Damn you, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto and Mujib. You all are equally guilty. There were chances to make compromise, but you gaddars went after dividing our people. BD people here will not like when I say, Biharis were bullied and killed a few weeks before 26th March in places like Syedpur, Parbatipur, Shantahar, Iswardi. I personally lived in these places and my friends attested this.

The non-Bengalis were mostly employed in the East Pakistan Railway, its related organs and there were thousands of other people in those places. Many were killed. Many Punjabi and Pathan EPR soldiers were also killed heinously by their Bengali colleagues.

I do not know if Mujib ordered to do so. But, there is no denying that he wanted a showdown initiated by Yahya Khan and the latter soundly fell in his trap. However, the PA revenge was disproportionate because PA troops killed innocent by-standers instead of catching/killing the perpetrators.

Yahya Khan did not even bother to meet and talk with Mujib when he was interned in the Layalpur Jail and Pakistan was divided into two because of lack of dialogue and mutual understanding.

We were independent Pakistani then and became independent Bangladeshi after 1971.
Click to expand...
TBH I have never even heard of the Bihari massacre before reading a few posts here and I am almost 30!
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,822
0
11,120
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Cryptic_distortion said:
TBH I have never even heard of the Bihari massacre before reading a few posts here and I am almost 30!
Click to expand...
Biharis were not massacred in Mirpur because they were dominant there and law enforcement agencies were nearby. Rather, Biharis went into offensive in Mirpur and killed Bengalis.

In the case of Syedpur, Parbatipur and others in northern part, their number was also quite large, but they were unable to cope with the attacks from many sides.

Many were killed and quite a few women were dishonored. I hope, BAL has added these figures also.
 
D

Destranator

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
937
-2
1,663
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
bluesky said:
Damn you, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto and Mujib. You all are equally guilty. There were chances to make compromise, but you gaddars went after dividing our people. BD people here will not like when I say, Biharis were bullied and killed a few weeks before 26th March in places like Syedpur, Parbatipur, Shantahar, Iswardi. I personally lived in these places and my friends attested to this.

The non-Bengalis were mostly employed in the Pakistan Eastern Railway, its related organs and there were thousands of other people in those places. Many were killed. Many Punjabi and Pathan EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) soldiers were also killed heinously by their Bengali colleagues. I have seen the picture of at least one decapitated head.

I do not know if Mujib instructed his Awami League goons to do so. But, there is no denying that he wanted a showdown initiated by Yahya Khan and the latter soundly fell in his trap. However, the PA revenge was disproportionate because PA troops killed innocent by-standers instead of catching/killing the perpetrators.

Yahya Khan did not even bother to meet and talk with Mujib when he was interned in the Layalpur Jail and Pakistan was divided into two because of lack of dialogue and mutual understanding.

Today we are independent Bangladeshi, but we were also independent Pakistani before the1971 war.
Click to expand...
Not only that, Mujib failed to exercise leadership when a military crackdown was imminent. Bengali PA troops had warned him of the crackdown early on and offered to rebel early and isolate Chittagong port on his say-so to prevent heavy military equipment from landing. Tajuddin Ahmed also had urged BB to be proactive. This would have prevented a lot of bloodshed.
However, BB was way too enamoured with the prospect of negotiating premiership for himself out of Yahya and Bhutto and hence kept stalling.

His selfishness left Bangladesh leaderless during a full on military offensive by PA starting with Op Searchlight.

Bangladeshis and Pakistanis attest much more credit to BB for the birth of Bangladesh than he deserves.

Tajuddin-led cabinet including Gen Osmani and the sector commanders were the real leaders of the independence struggle who arm-twisted a reluctant Indira Gandhi into military intervention against a much superior military power on two fronts. Awami League did not do squat.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,822
0
11,120
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Destranator said:
Not only that, Mujib failed to exercise leadership when a military crackdown was imminent. Bengali PA troops had warned him of the crackdown early on and offered to rebel early and isolate Chittagong port on his say-so to prevent heavy military equipment from landing. Tajuddin Ahmed also had urged BB to be proactive. This would have prevented a lot of bloodshed.
However, BB was way too enamoured with the prospect of negotiating premiership for himself out of Yahya and Bhutto and hence kept stalling.

His selfishness left Bangladesh leaderless during a full on military offensive by PA starting with Op Searchlight.

Bangladeshis and Pakistanis attest much more credit to BB for the birth of Bangladesh than he deserves.

Tajuddin-led cabinet including Gen Osmani and the sector commanders were the real leaders of the independence struggle who arm-twisted a reluctant Indira Gandhi into military intervention against a much superior military power on two fronts. Awami League did not do squat.
Click to expand...
Mujib did not take preparations because he was hesitant to take the situation to an extent to make east Pakistan separated from the west. Moreover, he had experiences with military actions before. Moreover, he did not want a weak east Pakistan to be dominated by a strong India. I think his thinking was pragmatic. However, Yahya did the stupid thing.

Mujib might have thought they would shot a few bullets, put his party people and him in jail, and things will be as it was before. He gambled on this. It could also be that he wanted the military to stop anarchism and leave the stage for the civilian govt led by him that would replace Martial Law.

Mujib probably wanted an united Pakistan as it is, his party in power, but Yahya Khan to remain the President of the country. Note what he said about Yahya Khan in his March 6 speech. You have to read between lines. The dumb Yahya Khan either did not understand his motive or avoided it to keep power within himself that finally broke Pakistan into two.

But, do you think it was wise to arm-twisting India to intervene? We are still suffering from that arm-twisting. India is arm-twisting us and now we are trying to arm-twist China. Is such a country needed that depends upon other countries for its security?
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
445
1
1,141
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I am thankful for Pakistanis and Bangladeshi brothers and sisters who try to overcome the past and have friendly relations with each other. Every Bengali I met was a nice, hard-working and educated person with a strong Muslim identity. I cannot read about the history of East Pakistan without becoming deeply sad. Bangladesh and Pakistan are two sides of the same coin. We are the Muslim nations of Barr-E-Sagheer and we will overcome our past and form a Union once again inshallah!

Pakistan Zindabad!
Bangladesh Zindabad!
 
D

Destranator

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
937
-2
1,663
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
bluesky said:
Mujib did not take preparations because he was hesitant to take the situation to an extent to make east Pakistan separated from the west. Moreover, he had experiences with military actions before. Moreover, he did not want a weak east Pakistan to be dominated by a strong India. I think his thinking was pragmatic. However, Yahya did the stupid thing.

Mujib might have thought they would shot a few bullets, put his party people and him in jail, and things will be as it was before. He gambled on this. It could also be that he wanted the military to stop anarchism and leave the stage for the civilian govt led by him that would replace Martial Law.

Mujib probably wanted an united Pakistan as it is, his party in power, but Yahya Khan to remain the President of the country. Note what he said about Yahya Khan in his March 6 speech. You have to read between lines. The dumb Yahya Khan either did not understand his motive or avoided it to keep power within himself that finally broke Pakistan into two.
Click to expand...
Agree with everything above. Mujib was never for independence but for autonomy which was not a bad idea pre-Yahya. Yahya made separation inevitable. Yahya makes the strongest case study against the idea of military dictatorship ruling a country.
Bhutto was an opportunistic snake.

But, do you think it was wise to arm-twisting India to intervene? We are still suffering from that arm-twisting. India is arm-twisting us and now we are trying to arm-twist China. Is such a country needed that depends upon other countries for its security?
Click to expand...
Yes it was.
Bangladesh with all its problems is still the most stable and secure among all of India's neighbours except for China.

It is also the least influenced by India (excepting China again). Yes you read that right.

Let us analyse the situation of other neighbours of India:

Pakistan -
A strong and stable Pakistan is in our interest.
I have love and respect for Pakistani people.
However, it is an unfortunate reality that Pakistan is haunted by India 24/7 thanks to Kashmir.
Pakistan govt is sacrificing wellbeing of its citizens to fund the military. Pakistani people are forced to put up with a greedy, corrupt and power hungry military, intelligence service and white elephant nukes.

ISI's misadventures in Afghanistan has backfired terribly: Pakistani citizens who had joined the Mujahideen have returned and formed local terrorist groups, some of which are now receiving R&AW funding to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. These Mujahideen retunees are also spreading radicalism worldwide and taking Pakistan backward. All of this is hurting Pakistan's global reputation. Innocent Pakistanis are watched with suspicion wherever they go. Cricket teams refuse to visit Pakistan.
Foreign investment is limited.

One has to wonder whether so much sacrifice for Kashmir is worth it.

Nepal - heavily dependent on India for jobs and supplies.

Sri Lanka - Torn apart by LTTE. Racial tensions still strongly persist between Tamils and Sinhalese.

Bhutan - Living under Indian mercy.

Bangladesh is in a unique position where it is freely pursuing foreign relations with China and the West.

it is heavily armed and economically bonded with the Chinese yet cannot be perceived as an outright enemy by India. All they can do is moan and cry about "Chinese expansionism".

Other than for watersharing, we have no major disputes with India.

All territorial and sea boundary disputes have been resolved.

I am not going to count border killings as 99% of those shot by BSF are smugglers violating Indian border.

Of course there are many deficiencies in our diplomacy with India as there is potential to extract a lot more out of them (access to Indian market, transit to Nepal and Bhutan, charging decent transit fees for using Bangladeshi ports, etc..) but with things as they stand we are in amuch stronger postion vis-a-vis India when compared to India's other neighbours except China.
 
Last edited:
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
7,591
-5
6,798
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Destranator said:
Not only that, Mujib failed to exercise leadership when a military crackdown was imminent. Bengali PA troops had warned him of the crackdown early on and offered to rebel early and isolate Chittagong port on his say-so to prevent heavy military equipment from landing. Tajuddin Ahmed also had urged BB to be proactive. This would have prevented a lot of bloodshed.
However, BB was way too enamoured with the prospect of negotiating premiership for himself out of Yahya and Bhutto and hence kept stalling.

His selfishness left Bangladesh leaderless during a full on military offensive by PA starting with Op Searchlight.

Bangladeshis and Pakistanis attest much more credit to BB for the birth of Bangladesh than he deserves.

Tajuddin-led cabinet including Gen Osmani and the sector commanders were the real leaders of the independence struggle who arm-twisted a reluctant Indira Gandhi into military intervention against a much superior military power on two fronts. Awami League did not do squat.
Click to expand...
Troops and armaments landed way before 26th of March probably from before his speech
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Skies
Education Commission: From East Pakistan to Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
721
Skies
Skies
Riyad
Rabindranath Tagore: The poet of two countries
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
6K
Saiful Islam
Saiful Islam
Md Akmal
The Najat Dibash: Recalling Some Facts
Replies
7
Views
1K
Syed Naved
Syed Naved
S
FROM POLASHI TO BANGABHABAN
Replies
5
Views
2K
SeaGull
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top