East Pakistan patriotic song in bangla

Michael Corleone
Oct 27, 2014
I do not know Bengali, but sacrifices were made pre and post 1947, so the references to sacrifices would be regarding that period. We were together in that struggle, in which, Bengalis fought from the front.Ok came across this and I’m kind of shocked because when you listen to this, you will think they’re talking about Bangladesh with Shonar references and sacrifices but this was made pre war, I reckon much before the political instability came in anyways enjoy
I suppose families fight, and we did fight, even though I was born after, it still pains me. It is nice to see things like this, I always wish the best for you guys and hope we will be close once again, each happy in his/her own house, but close.
TBH I have never even heard of the Bihari massacre before reading a few posts here and I am almost 30!Damn you, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto and Mujib. You all are equally guilty. There were chances to make compromise, but you gaddars went after dividing our people. BD people here will not like when I say, Biharis were bullied and killed a few weeks before 26th March in places like Syedpur, Parbatipur, Shantahar, Iswardi. I personally lived in these places and my friends attested this.
The non-Bengalis were mostly employed in the East Pakistan Railway, its related organs and there were thousands of other people in those places. Many were killed. Many Punjabi and Pathan EPR soldiers were also killed heinously by their Bengali colleagues.
I do not know if Mujib ordered to do so. But, there is no denying that he wanted a showdown initiated by Yahya Khan and the latter soundly fell in his trap. However, the PA revenge was disproportionate because PA troops killed innocent by-standers instead of catching/killing the perpetrators.
Yahya Khan did not even bother to meet and talk with Mujib when he was interned in the Layalpur Jail and Pakistan was divided into two because of lack of dialogue and mutual understanding.
We were independent Pakistani then and became independent Bangladeshi after 1971.
Biharis were not massacred in Mirpur because they were dominant there and law enforcement agencies were nearby. Rather, Biharis went into offensive in Mirpur and killed Bengalis.
Mujib did not take preparations because he was hesitant to take the situation to an extent to make east Pakistan separated from the west. Moreover, he had experiences with military actions before. Moreover, he did not want a weak east Pakistan to be dominated by a strong India. I think his thinking was pragmatic. However, Yahya did the stupid thing.Not only that, Mujib failed to exercise leadership when a military crackdown was imminent. Bengali PA troops had warned him of the crackdown early on and offered to rebel early and isolate Chittagong port on his say-so to prevent heavy military equipment from landing. Tajuddin Ahmed also had urged BB to be proactive. This would have prevented a lot of bloodshed.
However, BB was way too enamoured with the prospect of negotiating premiership for himself out of Yahya and Bhutto and hence kept stalling.
His selfishness left Bangladesh leaderless during a full on military offensive by PA starting with Op Searchlight.
Bangladeshis and Pakistanis attest much more credit to BB for the birth of Bangladesh than he deserves.
Tajuddin-led cabinet including Gen Osmani and the sector commanders were the real leaders of the independence struggle who arm-twisted a reluctant Indira Gandhi into military intervention against a much superior military power on two fronts. Awami League did not do squat.
Agree with everything above. Mujib was never for independence but for autonomy which was not a bad idea pre-Yahya. Yahya made separation inevitable. Yahya makes the strongest case study against the idea of military dictatorship ruling a country.Mujib did not take preparations because he was hesitant to take the situation to an extent to make east Pakistan separated from the west. Moreover, he had experiences with military actions before. Moreover, he did not want a weak east Pakistan to be dominated by a strong India. I think his thinking was pragmatic. However, Yahya did the stupid thing.
Mujib might have thought they would shot a few bullets, put his party people and him in jail, and things will be as it was before. He gambled on this. It could also be that he wanted the military to stop anarchism and leave the stage for the civilian govt led by him that would replace Martial Law.
Mujib probably wanted an united Pakistan as it is, his party in power, but Yahya Khan to remain the President of the country. Note what he said about Yahya Khan in his March 6 speech. You have to read between lines. The dumb Yahya Khan either did not understand his motive or avoided it to keep power within himself that finally broke Pakistan into two.
Yes it was.But, do you think it was wise to arm-twisting India to intervene? We are still suffering from that arm-twisting. India is arm-twisting us and now we are trying to arm-twist China. Is such a country needed that depends upon other countries for its security?
today east Pakistan has no muscles poor Bangladesh