What's new

East Pakistan loss was a Political not a Military failure, says COAS

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,351
8
11,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
And who made it a political affair in the first place...

When Army interfered in politics, that's when it became a political crisis but since they're not politicians they're not smart enough to handle political problems

That's the lesson you should have learned, politics is for politicians not generals , let them do Thier job and you do yours
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,475
-3
9,513
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maula Jatt said:
And who made it a political affair in the first place...

When Army interfered in politics

That's the lesson you should have learned, politics is for politicians not generals
Click to expand...

Straight line of thinking

BJ said, since Feb they decided not to get involved in politics;
which means before Feb they WERE indeed involved in politics.

This statement itself, puts to shame all statements given by his predecessors.

Secondly, now that they have realized going into politics was indeed WRONG
thus people who were involved must be punished.

none of the above is going to take effect, and things will remain as they are.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,099
6
8,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Release Hamud-ur-rahman commission report then. It was a military failure as Bengalis were denied their rights since 1957-58. ML lost to AL in that election.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
86,617
95
141,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
NOVEMBER 23, 2022

EAST PAKISTAN DEBACLE WAS A POLITICAL FAILURE: COAS BAJWA​


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa on Wednesday said that East Pakistan debacle was political failure not a military one and the nation must also remember the martyrs of the 1971 war, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his Defence Day speech, his last one as army chief, General Bajwa said during the 1971 war, 34000 Pakistani soldiers bravely confronted more than four hundred thousand troops of enemy in East Pakistan so the nation must not forget their sacrifices.

“A nation that forgets its martyrs, disappears from the annals of the history,” said COAS Bajwa.

General Bajwa was of the view that the army was targeted recently by some political forces with a “false and made-up narrative” and the institution, despite being in capacity to respond to it by all manner, stayed calm but “patience has a limit”

He said that he often wondered why Indian army, the one did the most human rights violations in the world has not become a “target of criticism by its people”.

“I came to the conclusion that it is because of army’s involvement in politics. So, in February last year, the institution decided that it will no longer interfere in politics,” said the COAS.

He added that the decision (of not interfering in politics) was also criticised by some unscrupulous elements.

“Everyone has right to criticism, but the language (used) should be careful,” added the COAS.

General Bajwa said that leaving the mistakes of the past behind, the army has decided to move forward and will urge the political forces to do the same in the larger national interest.

“People come and go but Pakistan is there to stay,” said army chief.

‘SELECTED OR IMPORTED’

The COAS lamented what he termed ‘intolerance’ in the country’s political culture and said that after the 2018 General Elections, a political government was termed ‘selected’ by some over a RTS issue while in April, a government which lost the confidence vote termed its successor “imported”.

“It is time political parties promote democratic culture in Pakistan, learn to co-exist and keep aside their differences to put Pakistan on the path of progress,” said the COAS, adding that personalities and personal interests do not matter when the state’s interest is at stake.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,351
8
11,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SEOminati said:
Whoever's failure it was, it was the loss of the masses, the country.
Click to expand...
It was failure of the people first and foremost as they were unable to control thier army from going above and beyond Thier constitutional duties - that's where the responsibility lies

The people

As soon as regular everyday people start taking responsibility for Thier country, realize that there's 220 million of them

All the generals, bureaucracy will come under the constitution
 
Last edited:
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,908
3
8,177
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The surrender of 1971 was intentionally put in speech to divert attention from real current issues.

Bahut se chezein discuss hosakti hai, Kargil bhi mojood hai.

Right now, new appointment, eceonomy and free & fair election are all that matters, Dont get derailed.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,516
5
10,342
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sinnerman108 said:
Straight line of thinking

BJ said, since Feb they decided not to get involved in politics;
which means before Feb they WERE indeed involved in politics.

This statement itself, puts to shame all statements given by his predecessors.

Secondly, now that they have realized going into politics was indeed WRONG
thus people who were involved must be punished.

none of the above is going to take effect, and things will remain as they are.
Click to expand...


before Feb 22, he was COAS for almost 5 years, it means he admitted he was interferring with politics, he should be court martial for his admission.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,129
64
26,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well to be strictly fair, he isn't wrong is he? ONLY on THIS specific point. The rest of the speech left me 'aghast'.

But I wonder why is he bringing this up? Ab kuch nhn hona aisay 1947 say ab tak saray kissay la kar. Apna hisab do bas.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 14, Members: 8, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa
2
Replies
17
Views
368
PakAlp
PakAlp
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa
2
Replies
17
Views
439
Goritoes
Goritoes
HAIDER
‘COAS, not PM, decides how US-Pak ties shape up’
2
Replies
24
Views
345
Olympus81
O
HAIDER
Pakistan Army is neutral and will not intervene in political matters of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Fasbre2
F
V
PTI leaders take exception to Nawaz Sharif’s input over COAS appointment
Replies
7
Views
286
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom