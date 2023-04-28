Ultimately unless the west can ensure that this time a revived jcpoa will actually deliver on all of its economic promises,then of course its only natural that iran will continue to reorient itself economically ever more towards the east.Indeed I think that even if the jcpoa was revived,that iran would still continue its economic policies of looking eastwards.

East of Eden: Will Tehran find salvation in ‘looking eastwards’?

By Hamidreza Azizi and Erwin van Veen 25 Apr 2023 - 15:44