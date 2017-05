RankCountryCompleted Gross tonnage in 2015, 000s Market Share by New Orders in 2015 China 25,160 35% South Korea 23,270 21% Japan 13,005 27%4 Others 5,000 17%In terms of cumulative new orders over the first four months of this year(2017), China still remains top shipbuilding country having secured 78 vessel orders worth 1.43 million CGTs. Korea is the runner-up with 1.23 million CGTs, or 34 ships. Italy and Finland came in third and fourth with eight orders worth 740,000 CGTs and two orders equivalent to 330,000 CGTs, respectively. Japan ranked fifth with 250,000 CGTs, or 11 ships.Chinese shipyards held the biggest order backlog of 26.82 million CGTs, trailed by Japan with 17.73 million CGTs and Korea 17.62 million CGTs.