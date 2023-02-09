What's new

Earthquakes and Geoengineering

Horizonte Temporada 3 Programa 93

'Horizonte' comenzaba de una forma diferente. En los exteriores de Mediaset, Carmen Porter se encontraba con José Luis Cordeiro, ingenierio del 'MIT
In this Spanish TV program (aired 11/2022) a colonel talk about rumors of geoengineering used to trigger the Earthquake/Tsunami of Sumatra, from minute 50.

2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami - Wikipedia

Ionospheric heater - Wikipedia

Piezoelectricity - Wikipedia

Ionosphere is charged with energy from sun, and it can be understable some unknown method to use that energy to weather modification, through chain reactions or something like that.

The link to trigger earthquakes may be harder to understand. I think the key is the piezoelectricity property of some rocks in the Earth crust.

If you can move the huge amount of energy present in the ionosphere by some method, you can make vibe piezoelectric rocks in the Earth crust and trigger earthquakes.
 
Right now in Turkish social media, anyone who wants to talk about these issues is immediately labeled as retarded bigots and subjected to social media lynching. I am really busy right now, but if you are interested in the topic, I can share some very interesting anecdotes about the Kahramanmaras earthquake at a more convenient time. Some of them support your premise.
 
I think the Agha Waqar University of Engineering has developed such technology already. :D
 
LOL. I just find that whole saga entertaining still. A nuclear nation of 230 million went gaga over that amazing invention. That is the real circus, not the claim itself. Think about it for a minute and you will see there is no vengeance here, but sheer amazement as to how that could be. I still find that discussion with the Chairman of PCSIR hilarious! :D


(Oh, and if its any consolation, I find claims about HAARP equally funny. This thread shows some promise in that regard too. :D )
 
Last edited:
The wonderful world of capitalism | Fidel soldado de las ideas

The news received from the US and its NATO allies refer to their misdeeds and those of their accomplices. The most important cities in the United States and Europe are the theatre of continued pitched battles between demonstrators and a well-trained and well-fed police, equipped with armored...
In this 2012 article of Fidel Castro, he suggested (very softly :lol:) that Japan 2011 Earthquake and Tsunami was man made.

Who knows? But I think Fidel Castro must had access to better quality information from Cuban secret services than the trolls laughing in this thread.

Anyway, anyone can think whatever he wants.

But there is a clear thing: ionosphere is charged of huge amount energy from the sun. And a lot of potential energy floating in the ionosphere just need a chain reaction to be moved in one direction.

And I think the timing of increasing such disasters coincides with the development of hi tech computing and advanced sats, starting the XXI century.
 
BHAN85 said:
I think the faculty of the Agha Waqar University is already working to harness that power by sending up Jinns. Once they find and control the Jinns, of course. Then that chain reaction in the ionosphere will be easy. :D
 
I trust in Fidel Castro opinion.

It's not a speech to deceive people, it's a soft way of show his concerns about Earthquakes and Geoengineering and he must have had good information from Cuban intel services to say that.

But maybe you're the emperor of Fcksville and you had better quality information than former Cuban head of state.

What are doing in Fcksville without their emperor?

 
And you have every right to do so. Others of course can have a different opinion. :D

After all, Fidel Castro is a world renowned Earthquake and Ionosphere expert. Oh wait ...... :lol:
 
Last edited:
Even the Jinns must have been like bruh!
59ghnu.jpg
 

