Earthquakes and Geoengineering

Horizonte Temporada 3 Programa 93
'Horizonte' comenzaba de una forma diferente. En los exteriores de Mediaset, Carmen Porter se encontraba con José Luis Cordeiro, ingenierio del 'MIT
In this Spanish TV program (aired 11/2022) a colonel talk about rumors of geoengineering used to trigger the Earthquake/Tsunami of Sumatra, from minute 50.
Ionosphere is charged with energy from sun, and it can be understable some unknown method to use that energy to weather modification, through chain reactions or something like that.
The link to trigger earthquakes may be harder to understand. I think the key is the piezoelectricity property of some rocks in the Earth crust.
If you can move the huge amount of energy present in the ionosphere by some method, you can make vibe piezoelectric rocks in the Earth crust and trigger earthquakes.